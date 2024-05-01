Haivision Celebrates 20 Years of Leadership and Innovation in Live Video

MONTREAL, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, is proud to announce its 20th anniversary – a significant milestone that highlights the company's leadership and innovation in mission-critical, live video solutions.

Since its founding in Montreal in 2004, Haivision has been at the forefront of live video technology, providing cutting-edge solutions that empower the Fortune 500, government and defense organizations, and media and entertainment companies to drive remote connectivity, awareness, better decisions, and faster responses with real-time mission-critical video.

Over the past two decades, Haivision has revolutionized the way video is used for mission-critical applications, with a focus on security, reliability, performance, and quality. The company is proud to serve an impressive list of customers and major events including Microsoft, META, Salesforce, NYSE, RBC, Olympics, FIFA World Cup, NHL, Fox Sports, NASCAR, MLB, U.S. Department of Defense, SpaceX, and NASA.

Key highlights in Haivision's 20-year history include:

Eight strategic acquisitions (four in the U.S., two in Spain , one in Germany and one in France )

, one in and one in ) 360 employees in Montreal and across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC

and across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC $140 million in revenue in fiscal year 2023

in revenue in fiscal year 2023 22.1% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) since its founding

17 years of positive Adjusted EBITDA

A debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: HAI) in December 2020

Haivision's journey has been marked by numerous achievements, including the development of the award-winning Makito video encoder series, the invention of the SRT video transport protocol which has become the most widely adopted protocol in the industry, and four Emmy® Award wins for technology and engineering innovation. These milestones reflect Haivision's dedication to excellence and its role as a trusted provider of mission-critical video solutions.

"Twenty years ago, we set out to change the real-time, low-latency, live video networking landscape," said Mirko Wicha, Founder and CEO of Haivision. "Today, we celebrate not just the success of Haivision, but also our customers, partners, and dedicated employees that have been integral to our journey. We are incredibly proud of the impact we've had on the industry and are excited for the future as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in ultra-low latency live video."

The Haivision team will celebrate its 20th anniversary at company events and major tradeshows throughout the year. For more information about Haivision, please visit: https://www.haivision.com.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision invented the award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.

For further information: Dan Rabinowitz, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Operations, 847-362-6800 ext. 7209, [email protected]