MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission critical, real-time IP video solutions, announced today the appointment of Ms. Julie Tremblay to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. With the appointment of Ms. Tremblay, the Board will be comprised of six directors, five of whom are independent.

Ms. Julie Tremblay was the President and Chief Executive Officer of TVA Group Inc. and Quebecor Media Group, a business unit of Quebecor Media Inc., a media leader in broadcasting, film and television production, news media, magazines and book publishing, from July 2014 until her retirement in October 2017. Between 1989 and 2014, she held various senior positions within Quebecor Inc., a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture. She served as Vice President, Human Resources of Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc. for more than eight years and then as Chief Operating Officer of Sun Media Corporation from June 2011 to September 2013. In September 2013, she was named President and Chief Executive Officer of Sun Media Corporation, until it was folded into the Quebecor Media Group. Prior to joining Quebecor Inc., Ms. Tremblay practiced labor and employment law in a prominent law firm in Montreal. She was a director of TVA Group Inc. (TSX:TVA.B) from 2014 to 2017. She was also a director of Fondation Montréal (2015-2017), Society for the Celebrations of Montréal's 375th Anniversary (2016-2017) and Trade of Metropolitan Montreal (2016-2017). Ms. Tremblay holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from McGill University and a Bachelor's degree in Civil Law from Sherbrooke University. She has been a member of the Québec Bar since 1984.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Julie Tremblay to Haivision's Board of Directors," said Mirko Wicha, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Haivision. Ms. Tremblay brings extensive board governance with diversified experience at the core of technology and media companies. "We are confident that her expertise and unique set of skills will benefit Haivision, our employees and shareholders. The promotion of a diverse Board makes prudent business sense, helps maintain a competitive advantage and makes for better corporate governance," added Mr. Wicha.

"In a time of such rapid digital transformation, the role of video and global real-time networking has become more important than ever. I'm excited to join this important journey with one of the world's leading and most trusted mission-critical IP video, networking and streaming companies," said Ms. Tremblay. "I look forward to working with this exceptional group of people in supporting and strengthening their important mission and continued success," added Ms. Tremblay.

Ms. Julie Tremblay has also been appointed to the Nominating and Governance Committee.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable global organizations to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

