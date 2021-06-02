Haivision Announces the Makito X4 Video Encoder for the Highest Quality Real-Time Broadcast Production Contribution

The newest release of the Makito X4 low latency video encoder delivers pristine picture quality, increased timing precision, and even lower latency to address the needs of decentralized and cloud-based live broadcast workflows

MONTREAL, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced an update to the Makito X4, the company's flagship ultra-low latency video encoder. This third major update since its launch leverages the flexibility of the Makito X4's software defined feature set and high-performance hardware platform design to deliver up to 25% lower latency, enhanced video quality, and frame accurate multi-stream delivery for remote broadcast challenges.

"Today's broadcast networks depend on the transmission of real-time video from the field to production centers or cloud production services even when faced with limited bandwidth," said Peter Maag, Haivision's CMO. "By squeezing the highest picture quality out of every bit transmitted and enabling creatives to produce multiple streams in real-time, Haivision is addressing this core industry challenge."

The specific improvements in the newest release of the Makito X4 encoder include:

Enhanced Video Quality – support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Wide Color Gamut (WCG) encoding for video contribution to complete the highest quality camera to production workflow.

– support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Wide Color Gamut (WCG) encoding for video contribution to complete the highest quality camera to production workflow. Lower Latency – up to 25% reduction in the amount of time to encode video by taking advantage of advanced slice-based encoding techniques.

– up to 25% reduction in the amount of time to encode video by taking advantage of advanced slice-based encoding techniques. Increased Timing Precision – enabling synchronized multiple-camera streaming for real-time on-premise or cloud-native live broadcast production.

– enabling synchronized multiple-camera streaming for real-time on-premise or cloud-native live broadcast production. HEVC over RTSP – a uniquely capable, extremely high performance, and high picture quality alternative to fuel video management software (VMS) platforms

The Makito X4 video encoder is a core "edge device" and part of Haivision's intelligent-edge connected-cloud solution portfolio fueled by Haivision's widely adopted SRT low latency network protocol. Other notable and complementary solutions include Haivision Hub, a fully automated cloud-native video network service to instantly connect remote resources with broadcast production, and the Haivision SRT Gateway to assist with real-time stream management over IP and through the cloud. Any Makito X4 encoder can be upgraded to immediately take advantage of the new capabilities.

Haivision will showcase the latest Makito X4 release in the upcoming live webinar, Haivision Technology Update: Powering Decentralized Broadcast Workflows, on Thursday June 3 at 10am ET.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

