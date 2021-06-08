Haivision Announces the General Availability of Haivision Hub - The Simplest Way to Route Broadcast Video Through the Cloud

Eurovision Sport at EBU, Microsoft Studios, Times Network, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs and others adopt Haivision Hub to quickly and easily enable live production for news, sports, cultural, and corporate events

MONTREAL, June 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced that Haivision Hub, a global video networking service, is now generally available.

Haivision Hub has been adopted by several broadcasters and global organizations, including Eurovision Sport at EBU, Microsoft Studios, Times Network, the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, NOMOBO, and HBS. Haivision Hub is an easy-to-use video networking service offering an on-demand, agile solution for securely transporting live IP video contribution feeds from encoders at event locations to production resources on-premise or in the cloud.

Haivision Hub saves time and eliminates errors with complete, end-to-end live IP video routing combining edge device control, cloud resource provisioning, and stream monitoring. Haivision Hub centralizes management of any live contribution workflow, simplifying connectivity, making it ideal for breaking news, sporting, corporate and cultural events. From anywhere to anywhere, regionally or globally, Haivision Hub ensures that you never miss a moment of your high-value live event content.

"Haivision Hub allows us to simply and easily get many live streams from the sessions at our event venues to our production center without the hassle of programming each individual workflow manually," said Jeff Tyler, Digital Media Experience Manager at Microsoft. "This saves us a tremendous amount of time and virtually eliminates errors."

"Times Network is committed to adopting solutions that help us deliver our best-in-class programming to our viewers around the world. Haivision has been our trusted partner whose cutting-edge technology, Haivision Hub, has allowed us to deliver our live television signals using the SRT protocol with minimal latency and extremely high reliability," said Jignesh Kenia, EVP & Head, Corporate Strategy and Digital Transformation, Times Network.

"A major component of our core mission within the VA is to deliver real-time training and communications to VA staff, and to reach out to our veteran patient audience with relevant health, wellness, and benefits information," said Hugh Graham, Telecommunications Specialist, VHA Employee Education System, United States Department of Veterans Affairs. "Leveraging the one-to-many live streaming cloud workflow of Haivision Hub, we are now able to reach multiple viewer endpoints from single channel programming. The intuitive Hub dashboard allows quick startup of new streams, and the MS Azure backbone has proven to be secure, robust, and reliable – all necessary requirements to deliver the VA messaging."

"Using Haivision Hub, we can produce live events from around the world with our production team remaining in Amsterdam," said Robert Buisman, CEO and Founder of NOMOBO. "Haivision Hub allows us to quickly direct and manage the workflow and gives us the confidence needed to deliver a successful broadcast."

"Haivision Hub is a critical part of our cloud video workflow enabling our clients to easily stream from any government venue to our CDN using software they are already familiar with," commented Kent Osborne, Director of Digital Engineering at The South Dakota Network and South Dakota Public Broadcasting. "The speed and ease of getting Haivision Hub up and running was just what we needed to fill an important mission in unprecedented times."

"Simple and intuitive to use, Haivision Hub makes building customized IP video routes easy and fast," said Johannes Franken, Director of Digital, HBS.

After pre-market trials and testing with broadcasters globally, Haivision Hub is anchored by the following feature set:

Simplicity and Agility – With an easy point & click workflow and an advanced orchestration engine, users can spin up new routes globally within seconds for transporting live video from event locations to productions anywhere. At the heart of the workflow are Hublets, the building blocks of Hub cloud routes. With Hublets, users specify regions and settings, connect inputs to outputs, and Haivision Hub takes care of provisioning the cloud resources needed to start routing live video.

Hub Edge Device Pairing – Haivision Hub can be paired with a Makito X and X4 video encoders enabling integrated edge-to-edge device or edge-to-cloud routes. Once paired, Haivision Hub users can configure the connected Hub edge devices to control settings such as video codec, bitrate, encoding profile, color precision, as well as select video/audio inputs.

Real-Time Transcoder (RTT) – Haivision Hub users can leverage the Real-Time Transcoding Hublet for optimizing network bandwidth and providing compatibility with downstream workflows. The RTT Hublet, powered by Haivision's Kraken real-time transcoding technology, supports transcoding between HEVC and H.264, trans-rating, frame-rate conversion, and more.

Hublet Preset Creator – System administrators can leverage the Preset Creator to configure and save settings for paired Hub edge devices and transcoding Hublets. With presets, users can quickly include configured Hublets when building routes, without having to worry about setting encoding or transcoding parameters.

Haivision Hub is available to connect your live video streams globally today. To request access, please visit https://www.haivision.com/products/haivision-hub/ .

To learn more, Haivision recently showcased the latest developments on Haivision Hub in the webinar entitled "Haivision Technology Update: Powering Decentralized Broadcast Workflows." To watch the recording, visit https://www3.haivision.com/tech-webinar-june-2021-pr .

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com .

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.

For further information: Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital, 905-326-1888 ext. 1, [email protected]; Dan Rabinowitz, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Operations, 847-362-6800 ext. 7209, [email protected]