Haivision and SRT Alliance Host SRT Plugfest and Demonstrate Global Reach and Cross-Industry Collaboration of the Protocol with Over 1,400 Successful Tests Conducted

MONTREAL, July 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, and the SRT Alliance, a collaborative community of over 500 product, service, and solution providers supporting the SRT Open Source project, today announced the highlights of the SRT InterOp Summer 2021 Plugfest, including a new record in the number of successfully completed device-to-device tests.

Hosted by Haivision, the SRT Alliance, and with special webinar guest AWS Elemental, the SRT InterOp Plugfest attracted a wide range of leading broadcast and streaming vendors. Over the course of five days, developers from around the world joined forces to put the protocol through its paces, testing interoperability between products, services, and solutions that support the SRT Open Source protocol. Participating companies included Sony, Panasonic, Avid, Telestream, and more than 40 other vendors.

SRT (Secure Reliable Transport), originally developed and open sourced by Haivision, is a video streaming protocol that enables remote and cloud-based high-performance video workflows. SRT is helping solution providers solve today's challenges including newsgathering, remote production, and enabling broadcasters' at-home workforces.

Highlights of the SRT InterOp Plugfest include:

Increased engagement: The number of individual device-to-device tests more than doubled from the previous InterOp Plugfest held last year, to over 1400.

First-time access to Haivision Hub: For the first time, participants were able to access Haivision's intuitive and easy-to-use video network service, Haivision Hub, and logged more than 900 hours of testing during the event.

New feature testing: SRT enthusiasts were also able to fully test new features recently added to the SRT protocol. These include socket groups supporting multiple redundant network paths for increased reliability in the event of network congestion or outages, and Stream ID for sending multiple SRT streams, each with a unique ID, to a single cloud ingress point or UDP port.

SRT Plugfest endorsements include:

"By participating in the SRT Plugfest, Sony reassured our cameras' compatibility with the protocol. We hope this addition of the SRT protocol will broaden our customer's creativity and production," said Akira Saitou, Deputy Senior General Manager, Sony Corporation Imaging Products & Solutions Business Group.

"Panasonic has an array of products that support SRT for live streaming, from PTZ cameras, to camcorders, to the KAIROS IT/IP Video Processing Platform. We're dedicated to ensuring their interoperability across a wide array of products and systems" said Harry Patel, Engineering Manager, Broadcast, Cinema & Professional Video Systems, Panasonic. "Participating in the SRT InterOp Plugfest provided an excellent opportunity to collaborate with other industry-leading companies."

"SRT has proven to deliver low latency over every network," said Harm van Houten, Owner and Lead Technician, Yourside. "During the Plugfest we even sent streams from Haivision Makito encoders over the new SpaceX-engineered StarLink satellite network proving that ad-hoc, low-latency video over satellite is possible."

"During the SRT Interop Plugfest, we focused on testing our IP video infrastructure on Google Cloud and qualified universal SRT compatibility with a variety of vendors," said Mark Gilbert, CTO, Gallery SIENNA.

"SRT has proven the most effective way to contribute low latency video to our cloud-based live production studio platform," said Philippe Laurent, CEO, EasyLive. "We found Haivision Hub an excellent way to simply route in live SRT feeds globally."

"The Plugfest proves once more that SRT is truly a powerful interoperability enabler," explains Jan Weigner, CTO, Cinegy GmbH. "Collectively, SRT Alliance members have seized upon the vision of SRT Alliance founders, Haivision, and it's actually far easier today to name the handful of companies who aren't members of the SRT Alliance, which is great for everyone involved and the industry at large. SRT has become ubiquitous, and we are not just using it for secure video transmission via the Internet and long distances, but also for all video transmissions on high-bandwidth LAN connections. The benefits outweigh the overhead many times."

"This kind of testing, especially in current conditions, is only possible with cross-industry collaboration," said Marc Cymontkowski, Vice President Product Development, Cloud, Haivision. "We are extremely grateful to the community of developers, engineers, and vendors who support the SRT open source initiative and who are dedicated to overcoming the challenges of low-latency video streaming."

SRT optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks with low latency, secure streams. SRT, royalty free and available on GitHub, is the fastest-growing open source video streaming movement. In addition to its 500-strong member community in the SRT Alliance, SRT has been adopted by VideoLAN VLC, OBS, Wireshark, FFmpeg and GStreamer open source projects. A list of SRT Alliance members can be found at srtalliance.org/members.

