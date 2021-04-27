Haivision Adds Director With Extensive M&A Experience to its Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, April 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission critical, real-time IP video solutions, is pleased to announce that Mr. Sidney Horn was elected as director of Haivision at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 22, 2021. With the appointment of Mr. Horn, the Board is now comprised of seven directors.

Mr. Horn is senior counsel at the law firm of Stikeman Elliott LLP and specializes in commercial, corporate and securities law. Mr. Horn has been recognized in numerous surveys conducted by legal publications for his expertise in mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Horn received his LL.B., B.C.L. and B.A. degrees from McGill University in Montréal, Québec and his MBA from Columbia University, New York.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Sidney Horn to Haivision's Board of Directors," said Mirko Wicha, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Haivision. Mr. Horn brings extensive M&A, corporate finance and board governance experience. "Mr. Horn's M&A expertise and unique set of skills will bring considerable support in the execution of our growth strategy, as we continue to be a platform for the IP-Video industry consolidation," added Mr. Wicha.

Mr. Sidney Horn has also been appointed Chairman of the Nominating and Governance Committee.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable global organizations to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.

For further information: Dan Rabinowitz, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Operations, 847-362-6800 ext. 7209, [email protected]