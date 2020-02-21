Hair Massacure: Lowe's Canada Presents $103,124 to Help Sick Children in Alberta

Several employees of the Lowe's Canada network gathered at the West Edmonton Mall today to celebrate the unveiling of the cheque and encourage their 21 colleagues participating in the "hair massacre," the highlight event of the campaign, during which numerous people shave their heads for donations. "Hair Massacure is a campaign that is very dear to RONA employees. This enthusiasm resonated with our colleagues at Lowe's stores across the province, who joined us for the first time this year," said Scott Legrand, Store Manager at RONA Stony Plain in Edmonton and Captain of the Hair Massacure campaign for Lowe's Canada. "It is inspiring to see our network rally for the cause and to witness the generosity of our customers, who never hesitate to donate to bring hope to sick children."

"At Lowe's Canada, we think it's important to do our part to support organizations that work with sick children and their families. In addition to participating in the Hair Massacure campaign, we are also active with other organizations whose work helps to provide care and hope to sick children in Canada, such as Children's Miracle Network, which supports 14 children's hospital foundations across the country, including Opération Enfant Soleil," added Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, Senior Vice-President, Public Affairs, Asset Protection and Sustainable Development at Lowe's Canada. "I would like to recognize the excellent work of Scott Legrand, who brilliantly spearheaded this campaign and inspired his colleagues to give their best. I would also like to thank all of the Lowe's Canada employees who contributed directly or indirectly to this great success."

"We are absolutely thrilled with Lowes Canada's participation in Hair Massacure this year. Their contribution to our campaign will make a large and immediate difference in the lives of children with cancer and other critical illnesses. Gratitude also goes out to the generous and passionate RONA and Lowe's customers who made in-store donations over the last month. Your commitment to community is life-changing," said Kyla Martin, Director, Western Region, Children's Wish Foundation of Canada.

Since 2003, Hair Massacure has raised over $12 million in support of organizations that help children with cancer or a life-threatening illness. Each year, hundreds, if not thousands, of people in Alberta take part in this "hair massacre" benefitting organizations supported by Hair Massacure. This year, no fewer than 120 employees from the Lowe's Canada network dyed their hair pink for the cause, in addition to the 21 who took part in today's event.

