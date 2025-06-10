Celebrating Seven Decades as a Proudly Canadian, Globally Recognized Leader in the Pet Industry

BAIE D'URFE, QC, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Hagen Group, one of Canada's most enduring family-owned business success stories, is proud to mark its 70th anniversary, celebrating a legacy of trust, innovation, and global impact in the pet care industry.

Founded in 1955 by Rolf C. Hagen, the company began in Montreal as a small import business, driven by a passion for pets and a dedication to quality. Today, Hagen Group is an international enterprise with six international offices and distributes its flagship brands in over 50 countries worldwide. Throughout its remarkable journey, Hagen has remained family-run, firmly anchored in Canada, with its headquarters in the province of Quebec and a deep commitment to Canadian design, research, and innovation.

"Our father built this company on the principles of honesty, hard work, and care. Not just for pets, but for the people who love them," said Rolf Hagen Jr, CEO . "As we celebrate this milestone, my brothers Mark, Tom, and I reflect on his enduring legacy and look ahead to the future with the same passion and purpose that has guided us from the beginning."

Hagen's portfolio includes some of the industry's most respected and innovative pet care brands: Catit (cat nutrition and care), Nutrience (dog and cat nutrition and treats) Zeus (dog toys and accessories) and Zoe (dog treats) Fluval (aquatics), Exo Terra (reptiles), Living World (small animals),) and HARI (avian care). From cutting-edge water fountains to advanced aquarium technology and reptile habitats, these brands have consistently set new standards in pet enrichment, earning the loyalty of pet owners and professionals worldwide.

Today, Hagen Group stands as a testament to what Canadian entrepreneurship can achieve on the world stage. As the company enters its eighth decade, it does so with the same family values and pioneering spirit that launched it in 1955.

For more information, visit www.hagen.com.

SOURCE Hagen Group

Media Contact: Cathy Tsolakos, Director, Corporate Branding, [email protected], 514-554-3850