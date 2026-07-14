HAESKN ADVANCES SUSTAINABLE BEAUTY WITH SOLCHECK UV INDEX INDICATOR FEATURING CTK BIO'S EARTH EDITION HOME COMPOSTABLE PACKAGING

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ - HAESKN today announced the launch of SOLCHECK UV INDEX INDICATOR, a new innovative UV INDEX indicator category that reflects the company's commitment to advancing sustainable beauty through innovative product development and responsible packaging design. Featuring CTK Bio Canada's Earth Edition home compostable packaging technology, the launch demonstrates how premium consumer products can combine performance, design, and sustainability without compromise.

HAESKN x CTK

Developed for active, everyday lifestyles.SOLCHECK was created to deliver real-time UV awareness that empowers smarter sun protection decisions while embodying HAESKN's philosophy of thoughtful innovation. The launch also supports HAESKN's broader vision of building a modern sun care platform centered around Prep. Protect. Recover to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers who expect both quality and purpose from the brands they support.

A PRODUCT DESIGNED WITH PURPOSE

The launch of SOLCHECK reflects HAESKN's belief that every element of product experience should be intentionally designed from formulation and performance to packaging and presentation.

By combining an intuitive color-coded UV index sticker, a compact wearable-friendly form factor, and seamless integration with daily outdoor routines, HAESKN has developed a product that delivers meaningful benefits while remaining aligned with the brand's long-term vision.

Key product highlights include:

Real-time UV Index readings displayed through a clear, color-coded visual indicator

Designed for active, outdoor-first lifestyles lightweight, durable, and easy to use

Empowers users to make proactive sun-safety decisions throughout the day

Compact form factor suitable for daily carry, sport, and travel use cases

Aligned with HAESKN's commitment to functional, thoughtfully designed consumer products

PACKAGING THAT SUPPORTS THE BRAND MISSION

To complement the launch, HAESKN selected CTK Bio Canada's Earth Edition home compostable packaging technology for the product's flexible pouch packaging. The decision reflects HAESKN's commitment to exploring new approaches to packaging that align with the brand's values while maintaining the premium look, feel, and functionality consumers expect.

The collaboration demonstrates how innovative brands can leverage emerging biomaterial technologies to create differentiated product experiences while supporting broader sustainability objectives.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

Eugene Kim, CoFounder, HAESKN

"At HAESKN, we believe great products are built through intentional design. From product development to packaging, every decision contributes to the overall consumer experience. With SOLCHECK, we wanted to create something that reflects our commitment to innovation while remaining true to the values that define our brand. We're excited to introduce this product and take another step forward in our sustainability journey."

JK Park, CEO, CTK Bio Canada

"We are proud to support HAESKN's latest launch through Earth Edition home compostable packaging technology. HAESKN continues to demonstrate how forward-thinking brands can embrace innovation across every aspect of product development, including packaging."

ABOUT CTK BIO

CTK Bio Canada is focused on advancing next-generation biomaterials and manufacturing technologies, developing innovative solutions that enable more efficient, sustainable, and scalable production across global industries.

ABOUT HAESKN

HAESKN is a K-beauty sun care brand creating innovative products for active, everyday lifestyles. Guided by its philosophy of Prep. Protect. Recover., HAESKN is building a modern approach to sun care through thoughtful product design and community-driven experiences. By combining practical solutions with premium aesthetics and responsible product development, HAESKN creates products that empower consumers to live more confidently while supporting a more sustainable future.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS:

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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ctk-bio-canada

SOURCE CTK Bio

For more information, visit www.ctkbio.com or call (604) 372-4200.