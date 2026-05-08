CTK BIO SELECTED TO PARTICIPATE IN NGEN'S $62.7M ADVANCED MANUFACTURING INITIATIVE

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - CTK Bio Canada today announced its selection as a participant in a Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen)-supported advanced manufacturing project, part of a $62.7 million national initiative backing 14 high-impact projects across Canada.

The initiative, recently announced by NGen, represents one of Canada's most significant investments in advanced manufacturing, supporting collaborations between leading industry and technology partners to accelerate commercialization and strengthen global competitiveness. NGen's project selection process is highly competitive, prioritizing initiatives with strong technical innovation, commercialization potential, and industry impact.

CTK Bio will contribute to the project titled "Streamlining Cosmetics Packaging with AI Powered Materials Informatics," which uses artificial intelligence to guide the formulation and validation of packaging materials, ensuring compatibility with cosmetic products while meeting performance and regulatory requirements.

ADVANCING AI-DRIVEN MATERIALS INNOVATION

Through this project, CTK Bio is advancing an AI-powered materials informatics approach that improves how packaging materials are formulated, validated, and scaled for cosmetic applications.

By shifting from traditional trial-and-error methods to predictive, data-driven formulation, CTK Bio aims to:

Increase the success rate of new material development

Reduce formulation and validation timelines

Lower development costs

Accelerate commercialization of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

JK Park, CEO

"This project unlocks synergies between CTK Bio and CTK Clip, where we already have an established global presence in the cosmetics market. By combining advanced materials innovation with existing market access, we can accelerate the commercialization of next-generation packaging solutions."

ABOUT CTK BIO

CTK Bio Canada is focused on advancing next-generation biomaterials and manufacturing technologies, developing innovative solutions that enable more efficient, sustainable, and scalable production across global industries.

ABOUT NGEN

Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) is the industry-led organization spearheading Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing. NGen brings together industry, academia, and technology partners to drive innovation, accelerate commercialization, and enhance Canada's global competitiveness.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ctkbiocanada

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ctkbiocanada

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ctk-bio-canada

For more information, visit www.ctkbio.com or call (604) 372-4200.

SOURCE CTK Bio