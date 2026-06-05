CTK BIO CANADA LAUNCHES EARTH EDITION HOME COMPOSTABLE PALLET WRAP AND FOOD WRAP SOLUTIONS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - CTK Bio Canada today announced the launch of Earth Edition Home Compostable Pallet Wrap and Food Wrap Solutions, designed to provide businesses with a high-performance alternative to conventional stretch films used in pallet stabilization, load containment, and food packaging. Available in both food-grade and non-food-grade formats, the products deliver reliable wrapping performance while offering a home compostable end-of-life solution.

CTK Bio - Stretch Film - Pallet Wrap (CNW Group/CTK Bio)

Stretch film plays a critical role across logistics, warehousing, manufacturing, retail, agriculture, and food packaging industries. However, conventional plastic wraps often contribute to growing waste management challenges due to limited recovery and recycling rates. Earth Edition addresses this need by providing a solution that combines packaging performance with a more sustainable disposal pathway.

Designed for both handheld and machine wrapping applications, Earth Edition Stretch Film delivers aggressive cling, high tensile strength, and reliable load retention to help businesses protect products during storage, transportation, and distribution.

ENGINEERED FOR STRENGTH, CLING, AND VERSATILITY

Earth Edition Home Compostable Stretch Film has been developed to integrate seamlessly into existing packaging operations while maintaining the performance standards required for commercial use.

Key benefits include:

Secure pallet wrapping and load stabilization

Reliable food wrapping applications with food-grade options available

Aggressive two-sided cling for improved load containment

High stretch performance and tensile strength

Surface protection during storage and transportation

Handheld and machine-grade formats for operational flexibility

Multiple sizes available with custom options upon request

Independently certified home compostable

By combining durability, versatility, and compostability, Earth Edition enables businesses to reduce packaging waste while maintaining operational efficiency and product protection.

MEETING GROWING DEMAND FOR COMPOSTABLE WRAPPING SOLUTIONS

Businesses across industries are increasingly seeking packaging solutions that support sustainability objectives without requiring significant changes to existing processes or equipment. Earth Edition Stretch Film addresses this demand by providing a practical alternative to conventional stretch film that can be incorporated into current packaging operations.

The launch reflects CTK Bio Canada's commitment to advancing next-generation biomaterials and packaging technologies that help organizations reduce their environmental footprint while maintaining the performance and reliability required in commercial applications.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

JK Park, CEO

"Stretch film is one of the most widely used packaging materials across global supply chains, yet it remains a significant source of plastic waste. With Earth Edition, we are providing businesses with a solution that delivers the strength, cling, and performance required for pallet wrapping and food packaging while supporting their sustainability goals. This launch reflects our commitment to developing practical biomaterial solutions that help customers reduce waste without compromising operational performance."

ABOUT CTK BIO

CTK Bio Canada is focused on advancing next-generation biomaterials and manufacturing technologies, developing innovative solutions that enable more efficient, sustainable, and scalable production across global industries.

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SOURCE CTK Bio

For more information, visit www.ctkbio.com or call (604) 372-4200.