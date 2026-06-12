CTK BIO CANADA LAUNCHES EARTH EDITION HOME COMPOSTABLE PAPER MULCH FILM FOR AGRICULTURAL APPLICATIONS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - CTK Bio Canada today announced the launch of Earth Edition Home Compostable Paper Mulch Film, an innovative agricultural solution designed to provide growers with the performance benefits of traditional mulch film while reducing the challenges associated with plastic waste and post-harvest removal.

CTK Bio - Paper Mulch Film (CNW Group/CTK Bio)

Constructed from paper laminated with CTK Bio's Earth Edition home compostable technology, the mulch film helps suppress weeds, retain soil moisture, regulate soil temperature, and support healthier crop development throughout the growing season. At the end of its useful life, the material can be composted, helping growers reduce labor-intensive collection and disposal requirements commonly associated with conventional plastic mulch films.

Unlike traditional mulch films with fixed degradation characteristics, Earth Edition Paper Mulch Film can be customized to achieve different degradation timelines based on environmental conditions, growing regions, and crop requirements. This flexibility allows growers to select a solution that aligns with specific crop cycles and field conditions while maintaining performance throughout the required growing period.

Mulch films have become an essential tool in modern agriculture, improving crop yields, reducing weed pressure, and conserving water. However, conventional plastic mulch films often require significant labor for removal and disposal after harvest, creating both operational and environmental challenges for growers. Earth Edition Paper Mulch Film addresses these concerns while maintaining the agronomic benefits growers depend on.

DESIGNED FOR MODERN AGRICULTURE

Earth Edition Home Compostable Paper Mulch Film has been developed to support agricultural operations seeking practical alternatives to conventional plastic mulch systems without sacrificing field performance.

Key benefits include:

Effective weed suppression throughout the growing season

Improved soil moisture retention

Enhanced soil temperature regulation

Reduced water consumption through moisture conservation

Support for improved crop establishment and growth

Reduced post-harvest collection and disposal requirements

Customizable degradation profiles tailored to crop cycles and environmental conditions

Compatible with a wide range of fruit, vegetable, and specialty crop applications

Home compostable end-of-life solution

By combining agricultural performance with customizable degradation timelines, Earth Edition Paper Mulch Film provides growers with a practical solution that supports both productivity and sustainability objectives.

REDUCING AGRICULTURAL PLASTIC WASTE

Agricultural plastic waste continues to be a growing challenge for producers worldwide. Conventional mulch films often become contaminated with soil and organic matter during use, making recovery and recycling difficult while increasing disposal costs and labor requirements.

Earth Edition Paper Mulch Film offers growers an alternative approach that helps reduce agricultural plastic waste while maintaining the field performance required for commercial farming operations. The ability to tailor degradation rates to specific growing environments further enables growers to optimize performance based on regional conditions and crop requirements.

The launch reflects CTK Bio Canada's commitment to developing next-generation biomaterial solutions that address real-world challenges across the agricultural sector while supporting more sustainable farming practices.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

JK Park, CEO

"Growers rely on mulch films because they provide clear agronomic benefits, from weed suppression to moisture retention and improved crop performance. However, managing plastic mulch waste after harvest remains a significant challenge. Earth Edition Paper Mulch Film was developed to help address this issue while providing the flexibility to tailor degradation rates to specific crops, growing seasons, and environmental conditions. This enables growers to maintain field performance while adopting a more sustainable approach to agricultural production."

ABOUT CTK BIO

CTK Bio Canada is focused on advancing next-generation biomaterials and manufacturing technologies, developing innovative solutions that enable more efficient, sustainable, and scalable production across global industries.

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SOURCE CTK Bio

For more information, visit www.ctkbio.com or call (604) 372-4200.