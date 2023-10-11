LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - H55, a renowned pioneer in electric propulsion and battery management systems, proudly announces the commencement of construction for its highly anticipated Canadian premises. To mark this major milestone in H55's commitment to the Canadian market and its global expansion efforts, a groundbreaking ceremony was held in presence of The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, minister of Transport and lieutenant of Quebec, also representing the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec (DEC), of Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy; Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development; Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region, and of Catherine Fournier, Mayor of the city of Longueuil.

The establishment of the Canadian subsidiary aligns with H55's international expansion strategy and its commitment to meet the growing demands of its North American customer base. H55 has formed a wholly owned subsidiary in Canada, H55 Inc., strategically located at Saint-Hubert Airport in the greater Montreal area. The new facility will include manufacturing, product development, research and development and customer integration support.

H55 Canada will work in close collaboration with existing customers, including Pratt & Whitney Canada, CAE, and Harbour Air, for product development, customization, and customer support. The new facility that we start constructing today will be equipped with a state-of-the-art production line, with initial battery pack production scheduled to commence in 2024. Over the next 5 years, H55 will invest approximately 100M$ CA in Production, Customer Services and Research and Development. H55 is actively involved in discussions to officialise the support of the Quebec government as a key enabler for this growth.

H55 is a recognized leader in sustainable aviation, providing electric propulsion and battery systems for diverse applications. The company's core strengths lie in creating modular, lightweight, and certifiable propulsion and energy solutions. H55 boasts a proven track record in the development, production, integration, and flight-testing of electric propulsion systems, exemplified by its contributions to Solar Impulse, the world's first solar-powered electric airplane to circumnavigate the globe.

H55's mission to develop electric propulsion solutions aligns seamlessly with the strategies of both the Canadian Federal and Quebec Provincial governments to accelerate the growth of clean aviation. The company is currently benefiting from federal government support of $10,000,000 through the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative (ARRI), Canada Economic Development (DEC).

H55 thanks its esteemed stakeholders, including valued customers, trusted suppliers, senior government officials, and members of the local community for their presence at the ground-breaking ceremony.

"The aeronautics industry has a long history in Quebec and is a source of pride among Quebecers. By investing to boost scientific innovation in the aeronautics sector, we are ensuring we can continue to cultivate the expertise we have acquired in Quebec, while also supporting the development of technologies that will help us accelerate our transition to green energy."—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant

"Québec has everything needed to design, manufacture, and market innovative technology, to address the environmental and economic challenges of the planes of tomorrow. The H55 project will help bolster our expertise in aerospace while leveraging our transportation electrification ecosystem." — Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy; Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development; Minister Responsible for de Metropolis and the Montréal Region,

"We are very proud that H55, a global pioneer in electric aviation, has chosen Longueuil to establish the headquarters of its North American subsidiary. This is an unequivocal recognition of our potential as an innovation hub and our commitment to a green aviation future. The arrival of H55 in Longueuil not only strengthens our positioning in the aerospace sector but marks a significant milestone in our journey toward establishing an innovation zone duly recognized by Quebec. It also sends the clear message that Longueuil intends to play a leading role in the decarbonization of aviation. The aeronautical ecosystem of Longueuil can count on numerous renowned companies and academic institutions all working in synergy, so we look forward to seeing the collaborations that will emerge between H55 and our local aerospace community, and are determined to support their growth and development in our region." — Catherine Fournier, Mayor, City of Longueuil

"Today marks a monumental step forward in our journey towards a cleaner, more sustainable future in aviation. As we break ground for this new factory and office facility, we are not just constructing a building; we are shaping the future of aviation. With the support we are fortunate to have from the Governments of Quebec, Canada and Saint-Hubert, together with our shared commitment to clean aviation, we will soar to new heights, reducing our environmental footprint and ensuring cleaner skies for generations to come." — André Borschberg, Cofounder and Executive Chairman, H55

"This new facility will be the birthplace of innovations that will redefine the industry. Saint-Hubert is a strategic location for H55's operations and will be the home to our battery production serving our Canadian customers. This new facility will also include product development and customer integration support and will play a crucial role in our company's ambitions in bringing clean aviation solutions to the North American market." — Martin Larose, Chief Executive Officer, H55

H55 is a Swiss-based company founded and led by the former Solar Impulse management team, André Borschberg, Sebastien Demont and Gregory Blatt. H55's mission is to revolutionize the aviation industry by providing certified electric propulsion and battery management systems tailored to a diverse range of aircraft to achieve sustainable air travel. Through a commitment of providing certified solutions and its pioneering legacy, the H55 team of visionary engineers and aerospace experts is at the forefront of driving the aviation industry toward a more environmentally responsible future, setting new standards, and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in electric aviation.

