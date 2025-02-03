H.I.G. Capital Completes Sale of Soleo Health

MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $67 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce the sale of its portfolio company, Soleo Health ("Soleo" or the "Company"), to funds managed by Court Square Capital and WindRose Health Investors.

Headquartered in Frisco, TX, Soleo is a diversified, scaled, omnichannel infusion platform, delivering personalized healthcare to patients with complex, rare, and ultra-rare medical conditions. The Company operates 26 pharmacies and more than 30 ambulatory infusion suites across the United States. Through its extensive pharmacy licensure and specialized nursing network, the company serves patients across all 50 states.

During its ownership, H.I.G. supported the Company in building an industry-leading specialty pharmacy and infusion business by increasing Soleo's footprint with de novo pharmacy and infusion suite expansions, introducing a differentiated therapy-specific clinical model, diversifying payor, site-of-care and therapy offerings, and making key executive hires.

Drew Walk, President and Chief Executive Officer at Soleo, commented, "H.I.G. has been an exceptional partner to Soleo and instrumental in helping us build the Company into the market leader we are today. H.I.G. supported several significant investments in talent and infrastructure, strengthening our ability to reach more patients and provide exceptional care across our network."

Scott Zhu, Managing Director at H.I.G., said, "Drew and the Soleo management team have done an outstanding job transforming Soleo from a regional infusion player into a national specialty care provider, with a variety of compelling growth opportunities. Soleo is an exceptional infusion platform led by a best-in-class leadership team, and we look forward to watching the Company's continued growth."

About Soleo Health

Soleo Health is a leading, independent national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services and infusion therapy administered at home or alternate care sites. Soleo Health's interdisciplinary team comprises highly experienced clinical pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists, and patient care ambassadors collaborating with its referring partners. The Company optimizes patient care solutions and delivers comprehensive services, leading to quantifiable clinical and economic value, resulting in positive patient experiences. Soleo Health operates 26 pharmacy locations with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states. It is accredited by the URAC, ACHC, with Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, and the Joint Commission. Additionally, the Company operates over 30 infusion suites and centers throughout the U.S. For more information, visit soleohealth.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $67 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

