H.I.G. Capital Announces Strategic Growth Investment in AgileBlue to Accelerate AI-Powered Cybersecurity for the Mid-Market

Partnership builds on surging demand for managed detection and automation as cyber threats escalate

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Growth Partners ("H.I.G. Growth"), the dedicated growth capital investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $69 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce its investment in AgileBlue (or the "Company"), an AI-powered Security Operations platform that detects, investigates, and auto-responds to cyber threats across cloud, network, and endpoint environments. The strategic investment from H.I.G. Growth will support AgileBlue's growth, product innovation, and operational scale as increasing cyber threats heighten risks and reshape the cybersecurity landscape and posture for small and medium-sized enterprises.

AgileBlue, based in Cleveland, Ohio, is experiencing strong momentum, driven by a rising demand for cybersecurity solutions, in a rapidly evolving threat landscape. As organizations across North America and Europe face heightened regulatory pressures and more sophisticated cyberattacks, AgileBlue's AI-powered platform has become an essential tool for safeguarding critical assets. By partnering with leading technology providers, the Company is able to efficiently expand its reach and deliver tailored security solutions to financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing industry clients. AgileBlue delivers a full-stack security operations platform that features proactive threat monitoring, automated responses, and compliance capabilities tailor-made for the unique needs of mid-sized enterprises.

This partnership builds on H.I.G. Growth's established record of supporting and advising U.S. cybersecurity and enterprise software investments. H.I.G. Growth has a long track record of targeted investments in cybersecurity companies, including Corelight, JumpCloud, Trace3, HelpSystems, ECI, and Lancope.

Tony Pietrocola, Co-Founder and President of AgileBlue, said: "AI is reinventing cybersecurity, and we purpose-built AgileBlue's platform to put accessible, integrated automation into the hands of industry leaders. H.I.G. Growth's expertise in cybersecurity and their hands-on, collaborative approach is what our team needs to scale. Their proven track record in helping companies accelerate growth and operational excellence aligns with our aspirations to deepen our capabilities for our partners and customers, and to deliver accessible, automated security solutions to the mid-market."

Albert Koh, Principal at H.I.G. Growth Partners, said: "AgileBlue's security operations platform is built from the ground up around AI and automation and is making advanced, enterprise-grade cybersecurity capabilities available to organizations that face challenges in addressing their complex cyber requirements. AgileBlue uniquely provides autonomous investigation, decisioning, and response which has resulted in rapid customer adoption since their founding in 2019. We are excited to partner with Tony and the entire AgileBlue team to support their continued growth and expansion."

Andy Lefkarites, Principal at H.I.G. Growth Partners, said: "As cyberattacks grow in frequency and sophistication, the demand for scalable and automated security solutions is more critical than ever. We are proud to support a proven leader in the cybersecurity space in AgileBlue."

DC Advisory served as financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to H.I.G.

About AgileBlue

AgileBlue is a leading AI-powered Security Operations (SecOps) platform that detects, investigates, and auto-responds to cyber threats across cloud, network, and endpoint environments. Built for today's speed and complexity, AgileBlue's platform delivers autonomous detection and response, backed by 24/7 SOC experts. For more information, visit agileblue.com.

About H.I.G Growth Partners

H.I.G. Growth Partners is the dedicated growth capital investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $69 billion of capital under management.* H.I.G. Growth seeks to make both majority and minority investments in strong, growth-oriented businesses located throughout North America, Europe, and Latin America. H.I.G. Growth Partners considers investments across all industries but focuses on certain high-growth sectors where it has extensive in-house expertise, such as technology, healthcare, internet and media, consumer products and technology-enabled financial and business services. H.I.G. Growth strives to work closely with its management teams to serve as an experienced resource, providing broad-based strategic, operational, recruiting, and financial management services from a vast in-house team and a substantial network of third-party relationships. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at HIGgrowth.com .

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

