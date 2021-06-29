H&R Reports Voting Results from 2021 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust ("H&R REIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: HR.UN) is pleased to announce that each of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 7, 2021 for the annual meeting of unitholders of the REIT (the "Circular") held earlier today was elected as a trustee of the REIT.

Each of the REIT trustees was re-elected with votes in favour ranging from approximately 91.2% to 99.8% of the votes cast at the meeting. Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Alex Avery

141,404,075

97.75%

3,260,740

2.25%

Jennifer Chasson

144,287,566

99.74%

377,249

0.26%

Mark Cowie

144,314,598

99.76%

350,217

0.24%

S. Stephen Gross

144,265,569

99.72%

399,246

0.28%

Brenna Haysom

141,569,300

97.86%

3,095,515

2.14%

Thomas Hofstedter

142,646,970

98.61%

2,017,845

1.39%

Ashi Mathur

144,285,270

99.74%

379,545

0.26%

Juli Morrow

142,704,529

98.64%

1,960,286

1.36%

Marvin Rubner

141,280,357

97.66%

3,384,458

2.34%

Ronald Rutman

131,898,657

91.18%

12,766,158

8.82%

In addition, the REIT is pleased to announce that a non-binding advisory resolution on the REIT's approach to executive compensation, as set out in the Circular, was passed as an ordinary resolution of the unitholders by an overwhelming majority on a vote conducted by way of ballot. The results of the ballot were 137,664,261 votes (95.2%) voting in favour of the 'say on pay' resolution.

All other matters set out in the Circular were approved by the requisite majority of the unitholders at the meeting. Final results on all matters voted at the meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

About H&R REIT

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.2 billion at March 31, 2021. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Additional information regarding H&R REIT is available at www.hr-reit.com and on www.sedar.com.

For further information: Larry Froom, Chief Financial Officer, 416-635-7520, or e-mail [email protected]

