H&R Reports Voting Results from 2021 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust ("H&R REIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: HR.UN) is pleased to announce that each of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 7, 2021 for the annual meeting of unitholders of the REIT (the "Circular") held earlier today was elected as a trustee of the REIT.

Each of the REIT trustees was re-elected with votes in favour ranging from approximately 91.2% to 99.8% of the votes cast at the meeting. Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Alex Avery 141,404,075 97.75% 3,260,740 2.25% Jennifer Chasson 144,287,566 99.74% 377,249 0.26% Mark Cowie 144,314,598 99.76% 350,217 0.24% S. Stephen Gross 144,265,569 99.72% 399,246 0.28% Brenna Haysom 141,569,300 97.86% 3,095,515 2.14% Thomas Hofstedter 142,646,970 98.61% 2,017,845 1.39% Ashi Mathur 144,285,270 99.74% 379,545 0.26% Juli Morrow 142,704,529 98.64% 1,960,286 1.36% Marvin Rubner 141,280,357 97.66% 3,384,458 2.34% Ronald Rutman 131,898,657 91.18% 12,766,158 8.82%

In addition, the REIT is pleased to announce that a non-binding advisory resolution on the REIT's approach to executive compensation, as set out in the Circular, was passed as an ordinary resolution of the unitholders by an overwhelming majority on a vote conducted by way of ballot. The results of the ballot were 137,664,261 votes (95.2%) voting in favour of the 'say on pay' resolution.

All other matters set out in the Circular were approved by the requisite majority of the unitholders at the meeting. Final results on all matters voted at the meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

About H&R REIT

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.2 billion at March 31, 2021. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Additional information regarding H&R REIT is available at www.hr-reit.com and on www.sedar.com.

SOURCE H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Larry Froom, Chief Financial Officer, 416-635-7520, or e-mail [email protected]