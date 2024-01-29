H&R Block partners with myBlueprint to award $30,000 in scholarships to high school students

The H&R Block Canada Future Finance Expert Scholarship will help 10 grade 12 students with their post-secondary tuition

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, H&R Block Canada is announcing the launch of the new H&R Block Canada Future Finance Experts Scholarship in partnership with myBlueprint, with $30,000 in scholarships available to grade 12 high school students.

The application process is now open for students to enter for a chance to win one of 10 available $3,000 scholarships to directly support their tuition and other post-secondary expenses.

"We're thrilled to announce this new scholarship fund to support the finance experts of tomorrow," said Peter Bruno, President of H&R Block Canada. "Community support is at the core of our organization. Though we're the largest tax preparer in the country, we're also very much community members, having nearly 1,000 locations in the heart of towns and cities across Canada. We want to help usher in the next generation of finance experts – by supporting students with post-secondary tuition and by offering tax education to build financial literacy skills."

Students often struggle to understand the ins and outs of filing taxes once they enter post-secondary education, as it's new to them. Yet, there are tuition tax credits, moving expenses and other tax considerations such as scholarships, awards, bursaries and grants that students should become familiar with in order to file their taxes properly. As part of the partnership, myBlueprint is also sharing some pertinent tax information on their website so students can build on their knowledge.

"We're all about helping students make informed decisions about their future," said Gil Silberstein, CEO at myBlueprint. "We've partnered with H&R Block Canada because we share in the belief that financial literacy is key to students' success, and learning about our tax system sets students up to make informed decisions that will reverberate throughout our communities."

The scholarship contest consists of 2 phases. In phase 1, eligible applicants will apply to the scholarship and complete the application form. This phase will be open from January 15, 2024 to April 26, 2024. Entries will be randomly selected to narrow the pool to 80 finalists. Finalists will be selected on May 6, 2024, and once contacted, will have until May 19, 2024 to submit an essay (phase 2), which the administrators judging panel will review between May 20, 2024 to June 7, 2024. From there, the judging panel will select the 10 scholarship prize winners. Visit the scholarship website (https://education.myblueprint.ca/hrblock) for the official rules and regulations.

Students have from now until April 26, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. to apply for the scholarship.

About H&R Block Canada

A trusted partner of Canadians for 60 years, H&R Block Canada is Canada's tax leader. Serving almost 1,000 locations across Canada, H&R Block's team of Tax Experts use the latest in technological advances combined with real-world expertise to help people file taxes in office, through drop off service, upload their documents remotely, or use do-it-yourself Tax Software. H&R Block Canada can support in the preparation of personal, small business, corporate, U.S., rental and estate taxes. H&R Block's comprehensive education program, Tax Academy, trains new experts and ensures our Tax Experts continually update their skills. Learn more at www.hrblock.ca or 1-800-HRBLOCK.

About myBlueprint

myBlueprint is Canada's leading education and career/life planning platform. Over 1 million students each year use myBlueprint to learn more about their themselves, plan their high school courses, research post-secondary programs, and prepare for the world of work. With over 18 years of experience in the education technology industry, myBlueprint products are licensed by departments of education, school districts, and schools to support all students in reaching their full potential. Learn more at www.myblueprint.ca.

