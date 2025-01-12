BAODING, China, Jan. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- On January 10th, the first batch of 406 hydrogen fuel cell sanitation vehicles equipped with GWM HYDROGEN-FTXT's hydrogen power system were officially delivered to customers, marking the successful implementation of GWM HYDROGEN-FTXT's first "hundred-unit level" hydrogen sanitation vehicle demonstration application scenario in Baoding, China.

This batch of hydrogen sanitation vehicles includes three main models: hydrogen sweeping and washing vehicles, hydrogen cleaning vehicles, and hydrogen high-pressure flushing vehicles. They were jointly developed by GWM HYDROGEN-FTXT in collaboration with three well-known Chinese commercial vehicle manufacturers - Changzheng, Yutong, and Dongfeng. All vehicles are equipped with GWM HYDROGEN-FTXT's self-developed commercial vehicle fuel cell system and hydrogen storage system. Compared to electric sanitation vehicles, they have significant advantages such as faster fuel replenishment and better adaptability to high and low-temperature environments. It only takes 5-8 minutes to complete hydrogen refueling, and a single refueling allows for continuous operation of over 10 hours.

This delivery is another large-scale, mass-application demonstration scenario of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles implemented by GWM HYDROGEN-FTXT in China, following the world's first hundred-unit level 49-ton hydrogen heavy-duty truck demonstration application scenario. These vehicles will act as "mobile air purifiers" to support the low-carbon circular development model of "waste-free city + green hydrogen", and create a benchmark for the application of hydrogen sanitation vehicles in China.

At present, the number of hydrogen energy vehicles equipped by GWM HYDROGEN-FTXT that have been launched in the Chinese market has reached the thousand-unit level.

