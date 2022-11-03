Another step towards improving diversity, equity, and inclusion

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - GWL Realty Advisors (GWLRA) announced today that it has earned Diversio's Level 1 Certification, recognizing the company's commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion.

Diversio is a global diversity and inclusion data and consulting company that helps organizations and investors collect data, gain insights, and implement solutions to make meaningful progress. Achieving Diversio's Level 1 Certification is a recognition of important steps taken by GWLRA including: making a public commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI), collecting diversity and inclusion data, setting goals improvement, and the implementation of programs and policies that align with governance, talent acquisition, employee engagement, and data transparency.

"The Diversio Certification acknowledges our commitment to building an even more inclusive culture; one where the diversity, equity, and inclusion of our people and their ideas is integrated into all we do," said Michael Bansil, Senior Vice President, Business Excellence & Innovation, GWLRA. "Canada's real estate industry is often seen as culturally homogenous. We're delighted to join many of our industry peers in making this journey toward meaningful change, together."

GWLRA continues to be focused on making measurable efforts to drive change. Since 2021, the company has conducted a diversity and inclusion focused all-staff survey, leveraging these results to inform programs and services across the company.

"Our approach to improving diversity and inclusion started at the grassroots level," added Bansil. "When forming our EDI team, we deliberately reached across the organization, ensuing representation from various levels, regions, and backgrounds. We're tremendously proud of the energy and passion this certification has helped create among our employees. While our journey has just begun, this certification reminds us we're on the right track."

