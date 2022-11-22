Le Livmore Ville-Marie sets a new standard for the urban rental market and offers unparalleled amenities to its residents

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - GWL Realty Advisors (GWLRA) officially celebrated the opening of its latest residential property, Le Livmore Ville-Marie (Le Livmore), at a ceremony held yesterday. Developed on behalf of its client, Canada Life, the property will be added as an investment to their participating life insurance account and non-participating account segments.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (left to right): Matthew Sharp, Brian Allison, Ralf Dost, Anne Morash, Julian Zottola (CNW Group/GWL Realty Advisors)

The property, situated at the intersection of Bleury Street and René-Lévesque Boulevard, is GWLRA's third Livmore branded property, and its most innovative thus far. It features 35 storeys and 396 units, ranging in size from 423 sq. ft. for a bachelor unit to 1,225 sq. ft. for a three-bedroom unit, and it boasts amenities that are unparalleled in Montréal and on par with the most refined residential properties world-wide.

"GWLRA is very proud of this new property because it truly sets a new standard for Montréal's urban rental market," said Ralf Dost, President, GWL Realty Advisors. "And we're also proud to be contributing to the revitalization of Montréal's downtown core. Residential developments like Le Livmore are important for the vitality and growth of local businesses."

Located in the heart of the city, nestled between the central business district, the Quartier des spectacles, Chinatown, and Old Montréal, Le Livmore embodies the best of what Montréal has to offer. It boldly combines a modern, sustainable design with a nod to historic architecture, by incorporating a section of the original wall of Collège Sainte-Marie, which once stood on the same site, into its exterior façade.

Offering an exceptional array of amenities to its residents, the property includes a speakeasy-style secret party room, a private art gallery, and a private wine cellar for the exclusive use of those who call it home. Furthermore, it has a 2,000 square foot, purpose-designed co-working space, which includes a mix of five private offices, banquette-style work booths, and collaboration areas with open seating around large harvest tables. Floor-to-ceiling windows stream daylight into all zones of the co-working space from the adjacent rooftop garden and outdoor amenity area. Every convenience has been provided including an online room reservation system; Wi-Fi access and Bluetooth-enabled casting to large-format; wall-mounted monitors for video conferencing and presentations; two soundproof "telephone booths"; kitchenette facilities; and day lockers for personal belongings.

Next to the co-working space is the state-of-the-art 'Cinematheque', with a 60" TV and integrated sound system and ample seating for social functions, gamer gatherings, and larger format work presentations. Residents can also visit the library lounge where they'll find a fireplace, piano, and an array of complimentary books and boardgames, which is the perfect place to socialize and meet new people.

Le Livmore also boasts:

Fully equipped chef's kitchen

Large outdoor terrace with gas BBQs

State-of-the-art fitness room

Resort-worthy swimming pool

Sauna and yoga room

Dog run and pet spa

"Le Livmore provides an attractive, stress-free alternative to home or condominium ownership," explains Anne Morash, Senior Vice President, Multi Residential. "GWL Realty Advisors Residential is unique in introducing a higher-tier rental sub-brand with 'The Livmore'. The first two Livmores are in Toronto; this is the third, and there are two more under development in Ottawa and Mississauga."

"Le Livmore Ville-Marie truly solidifies GWLRA's reputation for leadership and innovation in the Canadian multi-residential rental property market," concludes Ralf Dost.

Designed by NEUF and Arcadis IBI Group Architects and built by Les Constructions Reliance, Le Livmore will be LEED-certified and built to the highest safety, technology, and sustainability standards. Phase II of Le Livmore Ville-Marie is expected to be completed by 2024. It will comprise a 46-storey, 424-unit tower as well as commercial space on the ground floor.

About GWL Realty Advisors Inc.

GWL Realty Advisors Inc. (GWLRA) is a leading North American real estate investment advisor providing comprehensive asset management, property management, development and specialized real estate advisory services to pension funds and institutional clients. GWL Realty Advisors manages a diverse portfolio of office, industrial, retail, and multi-residential assets as well as an active pipeline of new development projects. To learn more about us, visit www.gwlra.com.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

On January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

Cautionary note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements about the completion of future developments. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only GWL Realty Advisors' belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside GWL Realty Advisors' control. It is possible that actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these statements. Reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, GWL Realty Advisors does not intend to update any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE GWL Realty Advisors

For further information: Media contact, Michèle LaForest, Avenue Strategic Communications, E: [email protected], T: 514-970-9617