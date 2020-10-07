Guy Lafleur Facing a Relapse of his Lung Cancer

MONTREAL, Oct. 7 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM) must regrettably announce that Mr. Guy Lafleur is facing a relapse of his lung cancer. This news was disclosed to him during a follow-up appointment with his care team earlier this week. The distribution of this press release is made with the agreement of Mr. Lafleur and his relatives.

"This is a major blow, but I am continuing my fight with confidence and serenity thanks to the support of the CHUM. I would especially like to thank Dr. Tehfe and his entire team at the Integrated Cancer Centre for their professionalism and good care," stated Lafleur.

"Mr. Lafleur will begin immunotherapy and chemotherapy treatments as part of a research protocol. We are all behind him today, facing adversity with courage and determination," commented oncologist/hematologist Dr. Mustapha Tehfe.

Mr. Lafleur will continue to play his role as an ambassador for La Fondation du CHUM during his treatments. "It's important for me to pursue my commitment to La Fondation du CHUM," he indicated.

Mr. Lafleur would like to thank all those who have supported him in recent months, but he would like to carry on this next battle with his family. For this reason, he will make no other public statements about his health for the time being.

Guy Lafleur underwent a surgical intervention at the CHUM on November 28, 2019, to remove the upper lobe of one of his lungs, as well as the lymph nodes. His care team has closely monitored him since then.

