MONTRÉAL, Feb. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Guillevin International, one of the leading distributors of electrical equipment in Canada, announces the creation of a new division, Guillevin Datacom, which will be dedicated exclusively to various network infrastructure products. To support this new division and ensure its success, Guillevin acquires the Canadian Datacom business of WESCO International ("WESCO Canada Datacom"), whose team will join Guillevin's Canadian operations.

"We have targeted the WESCO business to launch our Datacom division because of the team's agility, expertise and in-depth knowledge of products from the industry's leading suppliers", said Luc Rodier, Guillevin's President and CEO. "This seasoned team will allow Guillevin to offer its clients a wide range of datacom solutions and to bid on leading projects in this attractive sector. It also allows us to enhance our organic development by offering a more exhaustive range of services, in order to better serve our customers."

Strategic points of sale will be established for the Datacom division in Québec, Ontario, the Prairies and British Columbia, with comprehensive solutions and complete inventories of products from all manufacturers in every major center.

Products offered by Guillevin's new Datacom division will include: cable management solutions, copper and fiber optic solutions, conduits, raceway and innerduct, specialty low-voltage wires and cables, networking solutions, test equipment, tools and installations supplies.

The acquisition of WESCO Canada Datacom is part of WESCO's consent agreement with the Canadian Competition Bureau, following the merger of WESCO and Anixter International in June 2020.

About Guillevin International

Guillevin was founded in 1906 in Montreal. Today, with its nationwide distribution network, Guillevin ranks among the largest distributors of electrical equipment in Canada. It is also a major distributor of safety products and equipment as well as industrial supplies. Its knowledgeable employees working in more than 125 business centers in key locations across Canada ensure Guillevin's success by distributing a wide variety of products from select world-class manufacturers. For more information on Guillevin's new Datacom division, please visit https://www.guillevin.com .

