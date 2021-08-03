Already ranking among the largest distributors of electrical equipment in Canada,

Guillevin now expands its presence in Atlantic Canada

MONTREAL, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Guillevin, one of the leading distributors of electrical equipment in Canada, is pleased to announce the acquisition of McLoughlan Supplies Limited ("McLoughlan"), one of the largest distributors of electrical, lighting, automation, and safety equipment in Atlantic Canada.

Founded in 1956 by James McLoughlan, the company has built its reputation over the past 30 years under the leadership of his daughter Ann and on the quality of its customer service, supported by a team of 60 seasoned experts with 3 branches in Newfoundland Labrador, located in St. John's, Corner Brook, and Grand Falls-Windsor, 2 branches in Nova-Scotia located in Halifax and Dartmouth and 1 branch in Prince Edward Island located in Charlottetown.

"This latest acquisition consolidates our position of strength in the Atlantic market with a broader supplier base and new customers," said Luc Rodier, Guillevin's President and Chief Executive Officer. "It will allow us to offer greater coverage and more opportunities for our strategic partners in this market. I am thankful to Ann McLoughlan, former owner and President of McLoughlan, for the confidence she has placed in us and for her help in the company's transition."

Because of the shared values of employee growth and development, Guillevin is pleased that Ann has chosen it to carry on her legacy. The company will continue to operate under the McLoughlan name under the leadership of Cory MacGuigan, newly appointed General Manager. Cory was General Manager of the Charlottetown branch. All jobs will be maintained under the new ownership.

About Guillevin

Guillevin was founded in 1906 in Montreal. Today, with its nationwide distribution network, Guillevin ranks among the largest distributors of electrical equipment in Canada. It is also a major distributor of safety products and equipment as well as industrial supplies. Its knowledgeable employees working in more than 135 business centres in key locations across Canada ensure Guillevin's success by distributing a wide variety of products from select world-class manufacturers. For more information on Guillevin, please visit https://www.guillevin.com.

