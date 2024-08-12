Guildford Town Centre Revives Iconic 1970s Roller Rink

Premier Shopping Destination Brings Back Stardust Roller Rink for a Nostalgic Community Celebration

SURREY, BC, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Let the good times roll! Guildford Town Centre, the Fraser Valley's premier shopping destination and community hub, proudly announces the revival of a beloved local landmark, Stardust Roller Rink. Reimagined as Skate Stardust and set to open September 12, 2024, the cultural throwback will take center stage at Guildford Town Centre until October 31, inviting visitors of all skating abilities to connect with the joy of roller skating and roll back in time to the golden era of the 90s.

Let the good times roll at Guildford Town Centre, Skate Stardust (CNW Group/Guildford Town Centre)

An icon in the community, the original Stardust Roller Rink opened in 1971 and ceased operations in 2005, leaving a void in Surrey's cultural landscape. Now, Guildford Town Centre is bringing the magic back with a reimagined 1,690 square-foot roller rink and lounge space that captures the essence of the original hot spot. Get ready to hit rewind, where a retro-themed atmosphere—complete with a vibrant graffiti wall, neon lights, and a DJ booth—will transport visitors to a time before Y2K, social media, and smartphones. Reopening Stardust is more than just a nod to the past; it's a revival of the community spirit that once defined the time-honoured rink.

"Guildford Town Centre is thrilled to have been graciously granted exclusive Stardust naming rights, allowing us an opportunity to introduce the iconic roller rink to a new generation and bring it back to former fans," said Kiran Deol, Marketing Manager at Guildford Town Centre. "This initiative is not just about recreation but also about celebrating our community's history and providing families and friends with a place to create incredible experiences and new memories."

"Even though the Stardust rink closed in 2005, I still run into people who have a Stardust story," says Bonnie Burnside, a former employee of the original Stardust Roller Rink. "From birthday parties to band nights, from all-night skates to roller hockey, Stardust played an important role in growing up in Surrey."

With free entry and a $2 skate rental fee, one hundred percent of Skate Stardust proceeds will go toward the Surrey Firefighters Charitable Society. Running September 12 until October 31, Stardust will be open Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Minimum age to participate is 5 years old, and while guests are encouraged to bring their own gear, skates and protective gear will be available to rent. For scheduling details and more information, please visit guildfordtowncentre.com .

