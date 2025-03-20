GUILDFORD TOWN CENTRE ANNOUNCES IMMERSIVE SMASH + TESS POP-UP

Located in Centre Court, Lower Level, the 660 square foot pop-up is a striking structure, designed to reflect the playful and inclusive values Smash + Tess is known for. Decorated with greenery and lush flowers, velvety shades of rich lavender cover the pop-up's interior and carry through to the fitting rooms– each fitted with organic-shaped wall mirrors–creating a warm and inviting space to lounge and shop Smash + Tess' latest collections.

In addition to offering Smash + Tess' full size range in the pop-up, a special Smash + Tess x Jillian Harris Collection will launch exclusively at the Centre on May 5 while quantities last. Inspired by Jillian Harris's love for lush gardens and whimsical outdoor gatherings, the Garden Party Collection features four darling designs in soft pastel hues, dreamed up by Jillian herself and embraces the spirit of spring and summer. The lineup of versatile styles includes a maxi dress, mini dress, romper, and summer cardigan is available in sizes 2XS-4X and is designed to make everybody feel chic and confident!

"We're excited to bring Smash + Tess and the Jillian Harris x Smash + Tess Garden Party Collection to life at Guildford Town Centre," says Ashley Freeborn, Co-founder of Smash + Tess. "As a Vancouver-based online brand, we love any opportunity to connect with our community in a physical space, where fans can try on our signature pieces and experience the collection up close."

To celebrate the Garden Party Collection launch, Guildford Town Centre will host an exclusive meet-and-greet event with Jillian Harris on May 4, 2025, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This ticketed event will give attendees the first opportunity to shop the collection, with bubbly, lite bites, and a chance to snap photos with Jillian. Tickets for this are $10 and redeemable with any Smash + Tess purchase that night (in Centre purchase only). Tickets for purchase will be available at guildfordtowncentre.com at 10am on April 28, 2025. Following the event, the Jillian Harris x Smash + Tess Garden Party Collection will be available to the general public at the Guildford Town Centre pop-up from May 5-6, while quantities last. For those unable to attend, the collection will officially launch online at smashtess.com on May 7.

For further information about Guildford Town Centre and the Spring Fling pop-up, visit www.guildfordtowncentre.com .

About Guildford Town Centre:

Guildford Town Centre, a shopping mall situated in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, has been catering to shoppers since its establishment on November 8, 1966. With hundreds of stores and restaurants, including popular brands like Hudson's Bay, Walmart, Apple, and The LEGO Store, it's a go-to destination for shopping and dining. Notably, it holds the title of the largest mall in the Lower Mainland south of the Fraser River and ranks as the third-largest in British Columbia. For more information, visit guildfordtowncentre.com .

About Smash + Tess

Smash + Tess is a woman-owned and Canadian designed brand created by mother-daughter duo Ashley and Teresa Freeborn. Ushering in a new wave of everywear that is effortlessly chic and ethically produced, Smash + Tess has created a coveted clothing line that celebrates simplicity, style and comfort. Smash + Tess is made for every body, celebrating inclusivity and connecting people of all shapes and sizes. The Smash + Tess "Romper Revolution" also promotes a do-good, feel-good approach, through their fundraising efforts that have benefited organizations such as Rainbow Railroad, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Girl Up, BC Women's Hospital, Mamas for Mamas and more. For more information visit smashtess.com .

