reminds electors that if they have not received a voter information card showing their correct name and address, they should take steps to register to vote or update their registration. Electors have several options to register or update their registration before Tuesday, September 14 , 6:00 p.m. (local time):

, (local time): In the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage electors to use Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service to register or update their address.

to register or update their address.

Electors can also contact their local Elections Canada office to register or update their registration.



, (local time) may register at their assigned polling place just before they vote on election day. To make things faster at the polls, they can enter their information online and print a pre-filled registration certificate that they can bring and sign when they go to vote. Electors who would like more information can call 1-800-463-6868.

(local time) on , to do so. Electors who have concerns about voting in person can vote by mail. They can also call 1-800-486-6868 or visit elections.ca for information about the measures in place to making voting safe at their local office or at their assigned polling place on advance polling days and on election day.

The Guide also provides information about safety measures and voter identification requirements, including the pieces of ID accepted at the polls.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

