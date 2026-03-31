Guides to the Federal By-elections in Scarborough Southwest, Terrebonne and University-Rosedale Are in the Mail Français

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Elections Canada

Mar 31, 2026, 10:20 ET

GATINEAU, QC, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ -

  • Elections Canada has mailed a guide to each household in Scarborough Southwest (Ontario), Terrebonne (Quebec) and University–Rosedale (Ontario), where by-elections are taking place.
  • The guide reminds electors that if they have not received a voter information card showing their correct name and address, they should take steps to register or update their registration.
  • Electors in Scarborough Southwest, Terrebonne and University–Rosedale have several options to register or update their registration before the deadline, Tuesday, April 7, 6 p.m. (local time), or at the polling place on an advance polling day or on election day.
  • Electors who have not registered by Tuesday, April 7, 6 p.m. (local time), may register at their assigned polling station just before they vote on election day. For faster service at the polls, they can enter their information online and print a pre-filled registration certificate that they can bring and sign when they go to vote.
  • Electors who would like more information can call 1-800-463-6868.
  • The guide also provides information about voter identification requirements, including the pieces of ID accepted at the polls.
  • Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the Scarborough SouthwestTerrebonne and University–Rosedale by-elections. Anyone interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact their local Elections Canada office for more information.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

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SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]

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Elections Canada