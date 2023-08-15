TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is committed to promoting the good administration of Ontario pension plans and protecting and safeguarding pension benefits and the rights of pension plan beneficiaries.

To ensure that plan administrators take the required standard of care, we are proposing the following updates and changes to the current Pension Plan Administrator Roles and Responsibilities Guidance:

New sections that include content on:

managing and retaining records



responding to complaints and inquiries



communicating information to plan members accurately and timely

Other updates that address:

observed supervisory issues



the overall clarity of the guidance

We are releasing the updated guidance as Interpretation Guidance, which reflects the intent of the guidance and FSRA's guidance framework.

The request for public feedback on the new sections is now open. The consultation closes on September 28, 2023.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

