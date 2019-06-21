Guelph Smart Grid Projects Will Lead to a Cleaner and Greener Community

GUELPH, ON, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - One of the greatest opportunities for Canada is the shift toward clean growth. To combat climate change, Canada needs new and innovative approaches to electricity generation and distribution. That is why supporting smart grid projects at the community level is a key component of the Government of Canada's approach to a clean energy future.

Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $3-million investment for Alectra Utilities Corporation for two smart grid projects that will help create smarter, greener cities and communities.

The first project will demonstrate the ability to buy and sell power between utilities and residences. Using blockchain and other technologies, homeowners will be compensated for the power they provide to the grid. For customers, it will increase convenience, provide greater control and transparency and enhance service reliability. Utilities will have the ability to conduct real-time transactions and better respond to demand.

The second project will see 10 homes retrofitted with solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations and hybrid heating systems to demonstrate how these integrated controls can significantly reduce pollution.

Alectra developed these projects at their Green Energy & Technology Centre in Guelph, in collaboration with Enbridge Gas Inc., Ryerson University and the City of Markham.

Smart grid projects like these help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase grid resiliency, improve power quality and save customers money.

Both projects are funded by Natural Resources Canada's Green Infrastructure Program and are part of Canada's Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, through which the government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada's rural and northern communities.

"These two smart grid projects will set the stage for lower energy costs in Guelph, while creating a smarter, more resilient and efficient electricity system. Providing smart grid technology locally will help in implementing the Pan-Canadian Framework for Clean Growth and Climate Change, by providing local metrics relating to emissions reductions, clean energy generation and support for electric vehicle implementation. We're creating our clean energy future by building a safe and modern grid that will generate good-paying jobs and lower emissions."

Lloyd Longfield

Member of Parliament for Guelph

"Alectra is an industry leader in exploring innovative ways for homeowners and businesses to generate, use and manage energy that are cleaner, more efficient and more cost-effective. By providing support for two smart grid projects under development in Alectra's Green Energy & Technology (GRE&T) Centre, Natural Resources Canada is contributing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and accelerating Canada's transformation to a more sustainable energy future."

Brian Bentz

President and CEO, Alectra Inc.

"Enbridge is committed to leveraging technologies and investing in solutions that improve efficiency and lower emissions. Smart Grid projects like these are an example of how Enbridge is partnering to bring innovative, integrated options to homes and businesses across Canada to help lower emissions and promote energy efficiency. We're pleased to support the smart grid project, and applaud Natural Resources Canada for its continued support."

Jim Sanders

Senior Vice President, Operations, Enbridge Gas Inc.

