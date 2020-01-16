Guelph residents to benefit from improved green public transit infrastructure

GUELPH, ON, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Strategic investments in public transit infrastructure play a key role in supporting affordable and sustainable transportation services that help Canadians get around their communities safely while better protecting the environment.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph; Stephen Crawford, Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure, Ontario; and His Worship Cam Guthrie, Mayor of the City of Guelph, announced funding for three projects that will expand Guelph's public transit fleet while supporting its transition to clean energy transportation.

The first project involves the replacement of 35 diesel buses with long-range electric battery buses along with the installation of on-route charging stations. The second project will entail the purchase of 30 more electric buses that will add capacity to the public transit fleet while reducing emissions and protecting the environment.

The third project consists of the construction of a new bus storage facility in Guelph that will store up to 200 vehicles and include electric charging stations for the new bus fleet.

Together, these investments will encourage more residents to choose public transit by providing them with more frequent and reliable bus service.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $40 million in this project through the Public Transit Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $33 million, while the municipal share will be $104 million.

Quotes

"Communities across Canada need access to modern, green public transit infrastructure. It's essential to building a healthy, sustainable future. Adding electric buses to Guelph's growing fleet is an excellent example of how we are working with our partners to build resilient infrastructure that meets community needs and supports a low carbon future for Canadians."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Guelph is a fast-growing region, and our government is building Ontario together with our municipal partners by investing in transit infrastructure that will keep pace and build for the future," said Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure, Ontario. "These projects will protect the environment, reduce congestion, improve commutes, connect neighbourhoods and businesses, and connect people to jobs."

The Honourable Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure, Ontario

"The City is grateful to the federal and provincial governments for their support of these exciting transit projects. This is a milestone moment for Guelph as we work to ensure our transit and transportation systems are future ready."

Mayor Cam Guthrie, City of Guelph

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Related product

Backgrounder – Guelph residents to benefit from improved green public transit infrastructure

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support three public transit projects in the City of Guelph, Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $40 million in this project through the Public Transit Infrastructure stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $33 million, while the municipal share will be $104 million to these projects.

Project Information:

Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Bus Fleet Electrification The replacement of 35 diesel buses with battery electric buses and the installation of on-route vehicle charging stations. The project includes a study of the electrification plans and results of large neighbouring municipalities which are currently piloting electric buses. $12,012,000 $10,008,999 $29,009,001 Bus Fleet Expansion The purchase of 30 new, long-range electric battery buses over a period of 8 years which will add capacity to the existing public transit bus fleet. $9,828,000 $8,185,905 $22,936,095 Construction of a New Guelph Transit Bus Storage Facility The construction of a new bus storage facility that will hold up to 200 vehicles, include charging stations for the electric bus fleet. $18,914,280 $15,756,418 $52,115,302

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

