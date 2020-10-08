Guardian Capital Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - George Mavroudis, President and CEO, Guardian Capital Group Limited and Barry Gordon, Managing Director, Head of Canadian Retail Asset Management joined Keith Wu, Head Exchange Traded Funds Customer Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Guardian Capital LP (GCLP) inaugural suite of actively managed Exchange Traded Funds (Guardian ETFs). GCLP's entry into the ETF marketplace aligns with its innovative approach to investment solutions, and its newly created positioning for its solutions available to retail investors – Guardian Create™ and Guardian Prosper™ – correspond to the two main phases of an individual's financial life-cycle: the accumulation phase, followed by the decumulation phase. GCLP is a subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited, a diversified financial services company founded in 1962, with C$31.2 billion of assets under management and C$20 billion of assets under administration as of June 30, 2020.