Guardian Capital Virtually Opens the Market
Oct 08, 2020, 11:07 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - George Mavroudis, President and CEO, Guardian Capital Group Limited and Barry Gordon, Managing Director, Head of Canadian Retail Asset Management joined Keith Wu, Head Exchange Traded Funds Customer Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Guardian Capital LP (GCLP) inaugural suite of actively managed Exchange Traded Funds (Guardian ETFs). GCLP's entry into the ETF marketplace aligns with its innovative approach to investment solutions, and its newly created positioning for its solutions available to retail investors – Guardian Create™ and Guardian Prosper™ – correspond to the two main phases of an individual's financial life-cycle: the accumulation phase, followed by the decumulation phase. GCLP is a subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited, a diversified financial services company founded in 1962, with C$31.2 billion of assets under management and C$20 billion of assets under administration as of June 30, 2020.
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date: Thursday October 8th, 2020
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
