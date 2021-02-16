MONTREAL, Feb. 16th 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Le Marché du Store announces that it is now guaranteeing a base salary of 15$ per hour to all its Design Consultants. This measure is part of a process to value careers in the retail industry, while the company announces at the same time the creation of 250 permanent full-time positions in the province of Québec, a 34% increase of its workforce. Candidates can submit their application by clicking here.

"By guaranteeing a minimum wage of 15$ per hour, the average salary of our consultants increases to 40210$ per year, with commissions and bonuses. We want to provide stability to our current and future employees in order to demonstrate that they are building a true career" says Zachary Shiller, in charge of all Quebec operations. The stability of these roles is also demonstrated by the paid training program offered to all new Design Consultants, lasting from four to six months, as well as through career development programs offered in-house. "At a time when everything is happening quickly, it's important for us to put the people who choose us in a position of success and we take the time to do so" concludes Mr. Shiller.

Le Marché du Store, which has seen tremendous growth in sales over the last four years (between 12 and 31% annually) is hiring people who will offer the famous Red-Carpet service within its showrooms and its Shop-at-Home service. 120 of these new permanent full-time positions are part of the online sales department, Head Office and plant, all located in Montreal. The company is also finalizing the upcoming opening of 3 new stores in the Greater Montreal area, creating about 30 jobs.

About Le Marché du Store

Le Marché du Store has a rich history that began in 1954 thanks to the determination of an entrepreneur, David Shiller. Today, with more than 500 employees in Quebec, the family business is the North American leader in window treatment, with more than 85 showrooms in Quebec, Ontario and the United States, in addition to online and Shop-at-Home services. All of its products are manufactured at its own plant in Montreal.

