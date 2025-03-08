Guac Mexi Grill Celebrates International Women's Day: Trushna Makadia Leading the Charge in Canadian Fast-Casual Dining

TORONTO, March 8, 2025 /CNW/ - This International Women's Day, Guac Mexi Grill proudly celebrates the leadership of Trushna Makadia, a trailblazer of Indian heritage redefining the Canadian fast-casual dining landscape. As the driving force behind the brand, Trushna combines a passion for bold, authentic flavours with 16 years of expertise in hospitality and business leadership.

Since founding the brand in 2016, Trushna has transformed Guac Mexi Grill into a beloved destination for fresh, high-quality ingredients and an inviting guest experience. Under her leadership, the brand continues to expand across Canada, bringing vibrant Mexican-inspired cuisine to communities while maintaining a commitment to efficiency, innovation, and exceptional service.

"As a woman and an immigrant, I am proud to lead a Canadian brand that celebrates diversity, quality, and the communities we serve," says Trushna Makadia, Founder and President of Guac Mexi Grill. "International Women's Day is a reminder that with vision and perseverance, women can shape industries and create lasting legacies."

Trushna's strategic vision focuses on redefining fast-casual dining through a seamless guest experience, embracing new technologies, and fostering a workplace culture where innovation and diversity thrive. Her leadership not only drives business growth but also empowers future generations of women in business.

Guac Mexi Grill's ongoing expansion reflects Trushna's commitment to making bold flavors accessible while maintaining the warmth and hospitality that define the brand. As the company looks ahead, her mission remains clear: to deliver exceptional quality and service while inspiring more women to pursue leadership roles in the restaurant industry and beyond.

About Guac Mexi Grill:

Guac Mexi Grill is a Canadian fast-casual restaurant known for fresh, high-quality Mexican-inspired cuisine. With a focus on bold flavours, innovative service, and a welcoming atmosphere, Guac Mexi Grill continues to grow across Canada under the visionary leadership of Trushna Makadia. Learn more at www.guacmexigrill.ca .

