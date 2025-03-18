Guac Mexi Grill Announces Strategic Partnerships to Accelerate Growth and Enhance Brand Presence

OAKVILLE, ON, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Guac Mexi Grill, a leading Canadian fast-casual restaurant chain renowned for its fresh, high-quality Mexican-inspired cuisine, is excited to announce strategic partnerships with func.media for consumer marketing, and ReShift Media and Cadence Franchising for franchise development. These collaborations aim to bolster Guac Mexi Grill's brand presence and facilitate its expansion across Canada.

This announcement was made today during Guac Mexi Grill's inaugural convention, held in Toronto on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. With the theme "Elevate It. Live It. Own It.," the event brought together valued franchise partners to celebrate the brand's continued growth and outline the next phase of its expansion journey. Guac Mexi Grill also took this special occasion to recognize and honor franchise partners who have been with the brand since day one, including a select group reaching their five-year milestone. Their dedication and commitment have played a pivotal role in the brand's success, and the company is proud to celebrate these remarkable achievements. "Our franchise partners are the heart and soul of Guac Mexi Grill. Their tireless commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to our cherished guests is what makes our brand special," said Trushna Makadia, President of Guac Mexi Grill. "We are incredibly grateful for their dedication and proud to celebrate these important milestones together."

Elevating Consumer Engagement with func.media

To strengthen its connection with customers, Guac Mexi Grill has teamed up with func.media, a Toronto-based digital marketing agency recognized for maintaining brand relevance in today's dynamic market.

"At func.media, we specialize in helping brands stay relevant and deeply connected with their audiences. Partnering with Guac Mexi Grill is an exciting opportunity to elevate their digital presence and engage customers in new, meaningful ways. We look forward to bringing fresh, innovative marketing strategies to the table and helping Guac Mexi Grill stand out in an ever-evolving industry," said Chase Dobbie, Co-Founder.

Enhancing Franchise Development with ReShift Media and Cadence Franchising

In its pursuit of franchise growth, Guac Mexi Grill has partnered with ReShift Media, an award-winning digital marketing firm specializing in strategies tailored to franchise organizations.

"We're honoured that ReShift Media has been selected to help grow the Guac Mexi Grill franchise system, which is passionate about their great food and customers," said Kirk Allen, Co-Founder and COO.

Additionally, Guac Mexi Grill is collaborating with Cadence Franchising, a firm known for its expertise in franchise development. This partnership aims to streamline the process for potential franchisees and support the brand's expansion efforts.

"Our purpose is simple – to grow networks of franchisees faster and better. We're committed to helping great brands achieve franchise sales excellence, and we're honoured that Guac Mexi Grill has entrusted us to welcome, nurture, and qualify their aspiring franchisees the Cadence way," said Corey Nicolson, CEO.

Leadership Perspectives

"Guac Mexi Grill is on an exciting journey of growth and evolution. These strategic partnerships will allow us to accelerate our expansion while maintaining our commitment to providing fresh, high-quality Mexican-inspired cuisine. We are thrilled to work with industry leaders who share our vision and passion," said Trushna Makadia, President of Guac Mexi Grill.

"I'm excited to partner with world-class agencies that are experts in franchise brands. Together with func.media, ReShift Media, and Cadence Franchising, we are poised to grow the Guac Mexi Grill brand and offer new opportunities to passionate franchisees across Canada," said Paul, Head of Franchising & Development at Guac Mexi Grill.

About Guac Mexi Grill

Founded in 2016, Guac Mexi Grill has rapidly become a beloved destination for those seeking vibrant Mexican-inspired cuisine made with 100% natural ingredients. With a focus on bold flavors and an inviting guest experience, the brand continues to expand across Canada, bringing fresh, high-quality dishes to communities nationwide.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Guac Mexi Grill, please visit guacmexigrill.ca.

