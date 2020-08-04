GSTS will leverage AI capabilities in Object Detection and Image Classification

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Global Spatial Technology Solutions ("GSTS" or "the Company") an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Maritime Analytics company today announced that it has been selected by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to develop space-based AI capability to support enhanced decision-making for a range of space applications focused on tasks using computer vision (such as would be used by exploration landers, rovers, robotics or Earth observation systems). This project is funded under the Space Technology Development Program.

"This contribution will enable GSTS to expand our growing AI capabilities into the space sector to support decision making based on the same techniques we utilize in the maritime domain, enabling detection, recognition and prediction," said Richard Kolacz, GSTS CEO. "It is equivalent to placing the brain next to the eyes of any space asset or sensor in order to support decision-making locally, rather than having to relay all the data to Earth for analysis before a decision can be made. It is the first step in the development of truly autonomous space capability."

Computer vision involves the automatic extraction, analysis and understanding of information gleaned from digital images. By applying machine learning, which is a type of AI, it can enhance and optimize the production of actionable insights much faster and more accurately than a human can. Accurate and timely information is critical to working in space, one of the most extreme environments imaginable.

The project will strengthen and expand upon GSTS's AI service offering initially developed for the maritime domain to support applications such as autonomous shipping, and maritime vessel and risk management. It will build upon the machine learning capabilities and expertise resident within the company to process a wide range of space-based datasets.

This project is undertaken with the financial support of the Canadian Space Agency.

About GSTS

GSTS is a leader in Artificial Intelligence solutions for the maritime domain. Our solutions are designed to save lives, energy and the environment on a global scale through the use of innovative applications based on emerging data sets and analytics. We enable enhanced decision-based operations for civil, commercial and security agencies and industries. For more information, visit www.gsts.ca.

