GSR is revolutionizing the field of decontamination in Quebec!

SOREL, QC, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - GSR Construction Decontamination is the first company in Quebec to innovate with a new technology for decontamination that is already established in Europe.

By combining innovation and expertise, GSR Construction Decontamination is further specializing. With the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment, the Brokk robot and the BCP 250 Planner, GSR will be able to level internal partitions and even ceilings at contaminated sites without having to demolish everything, opening new, more environmentally friendly and less costly avenues. Thanks to this innovative technology, the process is standardized and faster all while significantly reducing the volume of waste. You will find nothing more efficient on the market.

GSR Construction Decontamination is a family business headed by Angélique Salvas, founder and project management specialist and Martin Robichaud, partner and decontamination specialist.

GSR assists institutional, commercial, industrial and general contractors in their construction and decontamination projects. Their services, offered throughout Quebec, are particularly adapted to clients with decontamination problems (asbestos, mould, lead) or who need a hand with demolition.

"The field of decontamination is an environment where things evolve ever slowly. As decontamination experts, it was important for us to invest in innovative solutions that open new perspectives in line with today's concerns and offer tailor-made solutions, superior service and greater safety," says Angélique.

"This revolutionizes our approach, which previously relied on manual labour by employees and is now standardized," adds Martin.

Angélique and Martin will be at the Contech show in Montreal on November 14th to unveil the BCP 250 Planner, so come by and meet them at booth 936.

