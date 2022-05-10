GSoft named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

MONTREAL, May 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Montreal-based software company GSoft is proud to have been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies by Deloitte. The company is a winner in the Gold category, having maintained its Best Managed status for three consecutive years and having demonstrated its commitment to the program by maintaining its designation for four to six consecutive years.

"I am particularly proud and honoured that GSoft has once again been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies," said Simon De Baene, co-founder and CEO of GSoft. This is a recognition of the talent and commitment of our teams who have been putting their creativity and passion into developing products that have been shaping the employee experience around the world for 16 years now.

This award is also a reflection of GSoft's tremendous business growth. The company recorded more than $100M in revenue in 2021 and expects to hire more than 200 new talents in the coming year. With its ShareGate, OfficeVibe and Softstart products, GSoft now offers a solution for all key aspects of the employee experience: employee onboarding and engagement, digital transition, and support for managers and IT professionals.

"GSoft is in a very exciting and promising stage in its evolution. Our accelerated growth over the past few years is the result of an effective business strategy, and we will continue our efforts to propel GSoft forward as a leading technology company and achieve our strong ambitions," says Martin Goudreau, President and CEO of GSoft.

GSoft would like to extend its warmest congratulations to all of the other companies that have been named Canada's Best Managed Companies. Each year, hundreds of companies undergo a rigorous application process and are evaluated by a panel of independent judges. This year's winners highlighted their strategic planning, adaptability and commitment to their communities as key factors contributing to their global success. They also demonstrated a consistent focus on employee wellness and fostering an inclusive and collaborative workplace.

About GSoft

GSoft is the independent company behind a family of software products that improve the employee experience as the world of work continues to evolve. We rethink the way we work to develop intuitive tools that make work easier, more human and more efficient. One software at a time. GSoft enables companies to peacefully manage their digital transition with ShareGate, helps managers contribute to their team's well-being and engagement with Officevibe, and facilitates simplified and personalized onboarding experiences for new employees with Softstart.

GSoft is also more than 300 passionate people united around a vision: to think and build tools that allow us to work better, no matter how we work. This vision meets a growing need, since our software is making a difference for tens of thousands of companies in more than 100 countries. These marks of trust energize and inspire us to continue building the next generation of solutions that will change work for the better.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group.

