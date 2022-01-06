GSK announces additional purchase agreements with the Government of Canada for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy, Sotrovimab

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - GSK today announced it has signed agreements with the Government of Canada to supply 20,000 doses of Sotrovimab for injection. Sotrovimab is a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy developed by GSK and Vir Biotechnology.

This follows the initial purchase agreement with the Government of Canada to supply 10,000 doses of Sotrovimab, announced on October 4, 2021. That agreement included the option for the Government of Canada to purchase additional doses based on emerging needs.

As per GSK's first contract, this agreement was negotiated with Public Services and Procurement Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada. It enables provincial and territorial healthcare systems to access Sotrovimab immediately to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms who are at high risk for progressing to hospitalization or death, such as older adults and individuals with certain chronic medical conditions. In fact, a portion of these 20,000 doses has already been distributed to provinces equipping them with therapeutics to treat COVID-19 patients.

"As variants of concern rapidly continue to emerge and intensify the pandemic in Canada and worldwide, the availability of therapies, such as Sotrovimab, provide an important tool for healthcare professionals on the front lines of the pandemic," said Faris El Refaie, President, GSK Canada. "Together with the Government of Canada, we're supporting Canada's healthcare system by providing access to effective treatments for patients who are ill with COVID-19 and are at higher risk of progressing to hospitalization or death."

"While vaccination is a critical prevention measure to help end the COVID-19 pandemic, access to early treatments for those who are at risk to progressing to severe disease is paramount for the future," said Dr. Zain Chagla, Associate Professor of Medicine, McMaster University. "In light of emerging variants, and in particular omicron, I am reassured by the news that the Government of Canada has procured additional doses of sotrovimab, an effective treatment option that has the potential to save the lives of Canadians who have tested positive for COVID-19 and prevent hospitalizations in high risk individuals, offering another layer of protection to our communities."

Health Canada authorized Sotrovimab for injection on July 30, 2021, under its Interim Order Respecting the Importation, Sale and Advertising of Drugs for Use in Relation to COVID-19 for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19, confirmed by direct SARS-COV-2 viral testing, in adults and adolescents (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) who are at high risk for progressing to hospitalization and/or death.1

Please consult the Product Monograph at www.gsk.ca for complete safety information. The Product Monograph is also available by calling 1-800-387-7374.

About GSK

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company. For further information please visit www.gsk.ca.

