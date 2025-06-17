BOSTON, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Gryphon AI, the trusted name in conversation intelligence and compliance for over two decades, today announced a milestone SaaS product release that strengthens its unified platform and introduces powerful new capabilities for revenue growth, customer experience, and risk mitigation. The Gryphon ONE Strategic Product Release brings a refined product vision to life—one that empowers marketing, sales, and customer service teams to engage smarter, grow faster, and stay compliant at scale.

This pivotal launch aligns Gryphon AI's product innovation with a powerful new messaging framework:

"Gryphon AI empowers marketing, customer service, and sales organizations to deliver meaningful revenue growth, enhanced customer experience, and essential risk mitigation by seamlessly balancing regulatory compliance and business-specific objectives throughout every interaction."

Smart Reach, Meaningful Impact: The Power of Gryphon ONE

In today's complex outreach environment, organizations face shrinking contact universes and rising compliance demands. Gryphon ONE's latest innovations offer a bold yet practical solution—expanding reach without sacrificing precision or protection. Early results speak volumes:

173% increase in customer reach





Over 51% boost in engagement effectiveness across SMS, email, mail, and calls





Millions in new revenue realized by enterprise customers

What's New in the Strategic Product Release

✔ Real-Time Call Compliance Monitoring

Live compliance protection is now a reality. This feature detects non-compliant language mid-conversation and prompts agents with real-time disclosures, empowering organizations to enforce compliance dynamically while protecting customer trust.

✔ Intelligent Compliance Dashboard

Gryphon's advanced dashboard unlocks previously underutilized or suppressed audiences by identifying expirable and exempt contacts, giving marketers strategic visibility into their full, compliant marketable universe.

✔ Branded Calling

Maximize answer rates and credibility with verified outbound call branding. By improving transparency and brand recognition, Branded Calling reduces acquisition costs while increasing conversion potential.

✔ Collections 2.0

Reach further and operate ethically with enhanced debt collection capabilities. Collections 2.0 expands compliance frameworks into Canada and adds granular controls for call frequency, timing, and scheduling safeguards—supporting both first- and third-party teams.

✔ Coming Soon: Salesforce 2.0 Integration

Streamlined and modular, Gryphon's new Salesforce integration enables faster adoption across internal and external teams. By reducing setup friction and improving usability, it ensures your tools are working as hard as your team is.

"This launch marks a pivotal moment in our journey," stated Clay McNaught, CEO of Gryphon AI. "We've consistently enabled enterprises to engage compliantly, and now we're delivering a seamless pathway to broaden their market reach and enhance the customer experience."

A New Era of Growth, Experience, and Protection

For over two decades, Gryphon AI has been the trusted guardian of compliant outreach for more than 200 enterprise organizations. With this launch, Gryphon AI's vision goes even further—transforming compliance from a limitation into a growth multiplier.

To explore the full details of the Gryphon ONE Strategic Product Release, visit:

👉 gryphon.ai/strategic-product-release

About Gryphon AI

Gryphon AI empowers enterprise marketing, customer service, and sales teams to drive revenue, improve experiences, and ensure regulatory compliance—without compromise. Our AI-driven platform delivers real-time intelligence, actionable insights, and risk mitigation across every customer interaction.

