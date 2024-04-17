The Ethisphere Institute is an international authority that defines and promotes ethical business standards. ,

Based on the Ethics Quotient® patented by Ethisphere, the World's Most Ethical Companies ® assessment includes more than 240 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain.

® The process serves as an operational framework to detect and standardize the most outstanding practices of organizations from all sectors globally.

Grupo Bimbo is one of 136 companies from 20 countries and 44 industries to be recognized in 2024.

TORONTO , April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - For the eighth consecutive year, The Ethisphere Institute recognized Bimbo Canada's parent company, Grupo Bimbo, the world's leading baking company, as one of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies®. Following a comprehensive evaluation encompassing cultural analysis, corporate social responsibility, and other initiatives, Grupo Bimbo was acknowledged for its exemplary business integrity, ethical practices, compliance, and governance standards, as well as for its efforts aimed at fostering a positive impact for consumers.

Grupo Bimbo Values the Person by respecting the human rights of its associates, stakeholders, and all people within its value chain and the communities in which it operates and follows its Golden Rule of treating everyone with Respect, Fairness, Trust, and Care.

Grupo Bimbo also prioritizes its integrity commitment by actively promoting comprehensive initiatives throughout its business units. The global bakery has recently updated its Code of Ethics to establish the highest standards of behaviour within and outside the organization, and to provide additional guidelines to interact with stakeholders.

"We are grateful for our associates' continued dedication and commitment to fostering a work environment that puts our people first and prioritizes transparency, which enables our ethical beliefs to stand out nationally and globally," said Leslee Wills, Vice President, People and Corporate Affairs at Bimbo Canada. "We are aligned with Grupo Bimbo's dedication to attain the highest possible ethical standards and are looking forward to continue working collectively to achieve this goal, year after year.", she added.

The full list of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies® is available here.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is the leader and largest baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. Grupo Bimbo has 217 bakeries and plants and more than 1,500 sales centers strategically located in 34 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Its main product lines include sliced bread, buns & rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas & flatbreads, and salty snacks, among others. Grupo Bimbo produces over 9,000 products and has one of the largest direct distribution networks in the world, with more than 57,000 routes and over 149,000 associates. Its shares trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and in the over-the-counter market in the United States with a Level 1 ADR, under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

About Bimbo Canada

Bimbo Canada is Canada's largest bakery, operating for more than 112 years. It is a leading producer and distributor of fresh packaged breads and snacks with more than 1,000 products across 19 brands Canadians know and love, like Dempster's®, Stonemill®, Villaggio®, Natural Bakery, Vachon®, Little BitesTM, Takis® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Canada is proud to feed Canadian families with safe, high-quality products they can trust made by Canadians, for Canadians at 17 bakeries, 18 sales centres and 185 depots across the country. Bimbo Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company. Together, we are nourishing a better world with delicious baked goods and snacks by building a sustainable, highly productive and deeply humane company. We are dedicated to building a diverse workplace that promotes equity and belonging, where all associates can develop and contribute to the transformation of our company, the baking industry and our communities. For more, visit www.bimbocanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

