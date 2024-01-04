Grown Rogue Announces Management Team Update

MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue" or the "Company") (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a craft cannabis company operating in Oregon and Michigan, and in Minnesota and Maryland through an advisory agreement with Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce changes to its management team to lead the Company on its next phase of growth.

"With the addition of the Goodness Growth assets in Minnesota and Maryland that the Company is now overseeing production for, plus the exciting opportunity in New Jersey, it is critical for us to have the right team to execute upon these opportunities and the additional growth in front of us," said Obie Strickler, CEO of Grown Rogue. "We have been bolstering our team across cultivation, post-harvest, finance and accounting; to be prepared to deliver the excellence in quality and consistency that made us a premier craft cannabis company and the #1 flower brand in Oregon, into new markets. Our most important asset is our team and the excellence they deliver every day to drive the best products at the best price to our customers and fans across the United States. I am super excited about the promotions to our newly formed national team and new hires we have brought in recently that will ensure the 'Grown Rogue Way' is able to successfully scale nationally."

Christian Stiers has been promoted to National Cultivation Director, a new role created to facilitate consistency and excellence in replicating the Company's cultivation operations across all markets. Prior to the promotion, Christian was the Company's Oregon Director of Cultivation responsible for taking Grown Rogue from ~200 pounds per month of whole flower to ~1,000 pounds per month of whole flower over the last three years. This resulted in Grown Rogue becoming the #1 flower producer in the state according to LeafLink's MarketScape.

Seann Igoe has been promoted to National Post-Harvest Director, another new role created to support the Company's growth as it continues to refine and systematize its cultivation processes at scale. Seann was one of the first team members at Grown Rogue and has matured alongside the Company tremendously over the last seven years. In this new role, Seann will oversee all post-harvest responsibilities in the Company's markets.

Cameron Correia was hired as our newly established VP of Business Analytics to provide integration between our technical and finance team to ensure Grown Rogue's robust data systems ensure disciplined decision making. Cameron has a Bachelor of Science from Azusa Pacific University, a Master of Accountancy Degree from University of Denver Daniels College of Business and has many years of experience working in a variety of industries, including over ten years of direct experience in the cannabis industry- most recently as the VP of Finance & Operations at Good Day Farms.

Kala Bernhardt joins Grown Rogue as Corporate Controller. Kala has a law degree from the University of Oregon with an emphasis in business and tax law, and a Public Accounting Degree from Southern Oregon University. With 15 years of experience working in a variety of industries, Kala brings her Big 4 accounting background and her direct experience in the cannabis industry at C21 Investments and Chalice Brands.

In addition, Adam August will be stepping down from Senior Vice President to pursue other endeavors. He will continue to support the team in an advisory capacity ensuring his long-standing institutional knowledge continues with the Company.

"After five amazing years, Adam has decided it's time to step back from the day to day demands of Grown Rogue," said Obie Strickler, CEO of Grown Rogue. "Adam joined us very shortly after going public and has been instrumental in our growth, helping manage our shift from a small, early-stage company into a premier craft cannabis company. I want to thank Adam for all his hard work and dedication to our team over the last five years."

"The past five years have been the most rewarding years of my professional career," said Adam August. "I am proud of what we have accomplished, and I feel confident in the foundation we've built across systems, processes, and team. While I look forward to providing ongoing support and guidance, I have complete faith that the team is prepared to take the company to the next level, driving continued profitable growth and building shareholder value."

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a craft cannabis company operating in Oregon and Michigan, and in Minnesota and Maryland through an advisory agreement with Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., focused on delighting customers with premium flower and flower-derived products at fair prices. The Company's roots are in Southern Oregon, where it has proven its capabilities in the highly competitive and discerning Oregon market. More recently, the Company successfully expanded its platform to Michigan. The Company's passion for quality product and value, combined with a disciplined approach to growth, prioritizes profitability and return on capital without sacrificing quality. The Company's strategy is to pursue capital efficient methods to expand into new markets, bringing craft-quality product at fair prices to more consumers. The Company also continues to make modest investments to improve outdoor craft cultivation capabilities in preparation for eventual interstate commerce. For more information, visit https://www.grownrogue.com/.

Grown Rogue International Inc.

