GROWING FINTECH STARTUPS COMPETE FOR $300,000 CASH IN THE SECOND ANNUAL DIGITAL COMMERCE CALGARY FINTECH AWARD

CALGARY, AB, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Digital Commerce Bank and Platform Calgary are launching the second annual Digital Commerce Calgary Fintech Award. The award highlights innovation in the financial technology sphere and aims to support fintech companies currently based in Calgary or those looking to expand here.

Following last year's success, a new wave of driven entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to receive valuable coaching from some of the top names in the industry and compete for one of three non-dilutive cash prizes totaling more than $300,000 to advance their business.

Applications are now open. Startups can apply to participate in the award until June 5th, 2023 at CalgaryFintechAward.com

"Launching and growing a new business is difficult. Entrepreneurs struggle to raise funds, build connections, and gain exposure for themselves and their products or services," says Jeffrey Smith, Co-Founder & CEO of Digital Commerce Bank. "That's why the Digital Commerce Calgary Fintech Award proves to be a game changer - connecting founders to world-class advisors, industry leaders, and investors, and giving them a chance to win a cash award to accelerate and elevate their companies."

A total of 25 startups are selected to participate in the 6-week program. Startup founders have exclusive access to interactive workshops, leadership panel discussions, coaching, and mentorship from industry experts, as well as peer networking opportunities. The top 5 selected startups will have the opportunity to live-pitch to a panel of judges to compete for the grand cash prize. The winners will be announced during an Award Gala in October 2023.

"Calgary has all the right components to build leading, globally competitive fintech companies, because of its educated workforce, opportunities, and available capital — and the award offers an additional critical boost for startups looking to stay and grow in Calgary," says Terry Rock, CEO at Platform Calgary.

Last year, Fillip Fleet and Woveo , two financial technology startups, took home a grand total of $310,000 to accelerate their businesses.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies wanting to transform Calgary into a global hub for startups through the Digital Commerce Calgary Fintech Award.

Digital Commerce Bank

Digital Commerce Bank is a Schedule 1 Canadian Bank focused on technology and delivering robust and secure payment technologies. The Bank's technology-driven platform provides innovative payment and banking solutions to its corporate clients, enabling businesses to offer their own financial and payment solutions. The Bank's proprietary banking-as-a-service and payment solutions, as well as straightforward APIs, offer clients efficiency, flexibility, and convenience when it comes to integrating services directly to a business' product. The Bank is a member of Payments Canada, and is a principle member of Interac, Visa and MasterCard.

For more information about Digital Commerce Bank, please visit www.DCbank.ca

Platform Calgary

Platform Calgary is an impact organization whose members are tech companies, large and small, united in a vision of inclusive, innovation-driven prosperity for Calgary. Platform Calgary connects entrepreneurs to a network of 110+ partners focused on helping startups launch and grow at every step of their journey, from ideation through to scale.

The Platform Innovation Centre is the front door to this community — a single point of access for people as they navigate Calgary's innovation ecosystem.

For more information about Platform Calgary, visit: PlatformCalgary.com

SOURCE Platform Calgary

