Calgary Is All-In on Tech for #InnovationWeekYYC, November 13-21

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Innovation Week YYC , running from November 13 to November 21, is a week-long celebration of the people, startups, scaleups, and technologies that are defining Calgary's future. The Platform Innovation Centre is the headquarters for dozens of events during the week. More details on the full schedule can be found here.

Innovation Week YYC is powered by Platform Calgary and supported by UCalgary as the presenting sponsor.

"Calgary has gone all-in on tech. Today, the Blue Sky City is home to nearly 1,500 tech companies adding more than $8.1 billion to Calgary's economy," says Terry Rock, President and CEO of Platform Calgary. "Join us for Innovation Week YYC to celebrate a community of innovators who are putting Calgary tech on the map."

"Innovation Week YYC exemplifies Calgary's commitment to innovation and collaboration. As Canada's entrepreneurial university, the University of Calgary is excited to support initiatives that foster creativity and drive economic growth within our community," says Dr. William Ghali, Vice-President (Research) at the University of Calgary.

Members of the media will be invited to the Platform Innovation Centre for an exclusive pre-briefing of Innovation Week YYC and a guided tour of the Platform Innovation Centre on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Details to follow.

Launch Party is the culminating event of Innovation Week YYC celebrating ten of Calgary's most promising tech startups, handpicked by a selection committee for their trailblazing work in #YYCTech. The Top 10 startups present their cutting-edge ideas and products to a large, engaged audience, including investors, potential partners, and tech enthusiasts.

Today, Platform Calgary announces the Top 10 companies that will be celebrated at Launch Party .

Event Details

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 from 6:00pm-9:00pm

Where: Big Four Roadhouse, 1801 Big Four Trail SE

Launch Party is proudly presented by Boast , North America's leading provider of R&D and tax credit intelligence.

"Boast is a long standing supporter of Calgary tech pioneers looking to unlock the true potential of their R&D and access the innovation capital they deserve," says Boast CEO Imad Jebara. "That is why partnering with Platform Calgary for Launch Party is a natural fit to support more of the brightest minds in Calgary's thriving tech community."

ABOUT PLATFORM CALGARY

Platform Calgary is an impact organization whose members are tech companies, large and small, united in a vision of inclusive, innovation-driven prosperity for Calgary. Platform Calgary connects entrepreneurs to a network of partners, educational programming, and networking events focused on helping startups launch and grow at every step of their journey, from ideation through to scale. The Platform Innovation Centre is the front door to this community — a single point of access for people as they navigate Calgary's innovation ecosystem.

