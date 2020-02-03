Groupe Solution Meubles Selects Fairstone Financial Inc. as Point-of-Sale Financing Partner

MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Fairstone Financial Inc. ("Fairstone"), Canada's leading non-bank lending solutions provider, announced today a partnership to provide in-store and online point-of-sale financing to Groupe Solution Meubles, the largest network of independent retailers in Quebec in the field of furniture, mattresses, appliances and decorative items.

"We are proud to partner with Groupe Solution Meubles to deliver simple financing solutions to their membership and customers," said Serges Bériault, Senior Vice President, Indirect Lending at Fairstone.

As part of its financing offer, Fairstone is providing the following retail brands with an automated, mobile and digital financing platform enabling customers to be approved for financing within a few minutes:

Meubles Domon

JC Perreault

Sinray

Meubles Dégelis

Gagnon Frères

Meubles Croteau

Meubles Gérard Poirier

Meubl'en vrac

Setlakwe

Branchaud

Jacob

"Fairstone's deep experience in retail financing, the simplicity of their financing experience for customers and their Quebec-headquartered operations made them the right financing partner for our members," said Marie-Hélène Domon, President of Groupe Solution Meubles.

About Fairstone Financial Inc.

Fairstone is Canada's leading non-bank provider of responsible credit solutions for near-prime borrowers with over $3 billion in assets on a consolidated basis. Fairstone, including through its predecessors, has close to a 100-year history of providing Canadians with access to responsible credit. The Company has two key business lines: lending directly to consumers through its branch network and online; and financing consumer retail and car purchases through retailers and dealerships. Headquartered in Montreal, Fairstone is privately held by an investor group led by funds managed by affiliates of J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC and Värde Partners. More at Fairstone.ca.

SOURCE Fairstone Financial Inc.

For further information: Fiona Story, Vice President, Corporate Communications, 514 394-2400 x6306031, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.fairstone.ca/

