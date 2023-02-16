The company is making some major food changes in its complexes

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Groupe Sélection is thrilled to become the first seniors' residence company to be recognized by Aliments du Québec au menu. This program recognizes restaurants and institutions that promote Quebec products on their menus.

For Groupe Sélection, nutrition and healthy lifestyle habits are an important part of staying well, and this recognition demonstrates the organization's commitment to its residents' health and well-being. Seniors are more interested than ever in eating a better, more varied and balanced diet.

This is a major shift for the organization, focusing on four areas of change:

Eating healthier, more local and more diverse foods Incorporating pleasure into meal preparation and eating Involving our chefs and residents more in the process Enhancing staff training to make our service more consistent and efficient.

The first iterations of the Aliments du Québec au menu program are being rolled out in all our complexes this week.

This recognition is in addition to Groupe Sélection's partnership with the Department of Nutrition at Université de Montréal's Faculty of Medicine, resulting from the establishment of the Fonds Groupe Sélection - Alimentation pour un vieillissement en santé. This Fund supports knowledge sharing and the promotion of a diversified and balanced food offering for seniors.

Quotes

"Groupe Sélection is proud to be the first privately held seniors' residence company to be recognized by Aliments du Québec au menu. We're continually developing novel programs to improve services in our complexes. This shift demonstrates our commitment to creating a culinary identity in our dining rooms and focusing on more local, diverse foods while allowing our kitchen teams and residents to enjoy wonderful Quebec products. With global supply issues and price increases, it's important to refocus on the local economy. We'll be seeing many more Québec-based products and recipes in our complexes in the years to come."

– Éric Vincent, Senior Vice President and COO, Groupe Sélection

"We're happy to include our first privately held seniors' residences thanks to Groupe Sélection, which is committed to promoting local products to its clients through Aliments du Québec au menu Since we created the institutional program in 2016, establishments serving a senior clientele such as long-term care homes have joined the program, all facilitated by the implementation of MAPAQ's Stratégie nationale d'achat d'aliments québécois. We hope this first will encourage other seniors' homes to seek every opportunity to choose local products."

– Isabelle Roy, General Manager, Aliments du Québec

About Groupe Sélection

Groupe Sélection is an international leader in creating and managing multi-generational living environments that foster happiness and bring people together. It's the largest privately held retirement community in Canada. The company innovates through its forward-thinking intergenerational vision and unique vertically integrated structure. These assets are the pillars of its geographic expansion and the diversification of its real estate products for young people, families and retirees. Groupe Sélection now has more than 70 apartment complexes in operation, under construction and in development.

About Aliments du Québec and the Aliments du Québec au menu program

The Conseil de promotion de l'agroalimentaire québécois, more commonly known as Aliments du Québec, is a non-profit organization that aims to promote the bio-food industry and contribute to its development, growth and influence, particularly through the promotion of some 26,000 products with the Aliments du Québecand Aliments préparées au Québec labels, as well as their variations. Visit our website: Aliments du Québec.

Aliments du Québec au menu is a recognition program created by Aliments du Québec aimed at restaurants and institutions that promote Quebec products on their menus. The Restaurant component was developed in collaboration with the Association Restauration Québec (ARQ). The Institution component was developed in partnership with Équiterre with the support of the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ). To date, more than 775 restaurants and 523 institutions throughout Quebec have been recognized by the program. To learn more: https://quebecaumenu.com/en/

