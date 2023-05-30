AMOS, QC, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Groupe Rouillier is proud to announce that two of its subsidiaries, Youdin Rouillier Drilling and Avataa Rouillier Drilling, have successfully completed the digital audit and now hold the 𝗨𝗟 𝟮𝟳𝟮𝟰 𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗚𝗢® 𝗖𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆. It is with the help and support of the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA) that the companies have succeeded brilliantly.

A shining example of success

Businesses are increasingly concerned with becoming socially responsible, and those in the mining industry are no exception. The 𝗨𝗟 𝟮𝟳𝟮𝟰 𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗚𝗢® 𝗖𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 supports a commitment to social responsibility and a focus on environmental practices for the benefit of current and future generations. Obtaining it is a sign of a company's diligence and determination to demonstrate responsibility and promote exemplary environmental practices. This achievement is a testament to Youdin Rouillier Drilling and Avataa Rouillier Drilling's serious commitment.

Youdin Rouillier Drilling, based in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, highly values the environment and its mission to support the economic development of Cree communities. The company has devoted itself to implementing environmentally friendly practices in all of its mineral exploration activities. It aims to effectively reconcile economic development with the preservation of natural resources and the protection of the local ecosystem.

"It's crucial to be aware of our impact on the environment. That's why it was important for us to work towards obtaining the UL 2724 ECOLOGO® Certification for Suppliers of the Mineral Exploration Industry to help preserve our planet's resources and ensure the sustainable development of our community." — Ted Moses, President of Youdin Rouillier Drilling

Avataa Rouillier Drilling is a diamond drilling services company that operates with Inuit communities in Nunavik. Like its sister company, it sees protecting the environment as a top priority. To that end, it is committed to using the human and material resources of the region's Inuit land responsibly, keeping its impact on the local ecosystem to a minimum. It also strives to integrate environmentally friendly practices while contributing to the economic development of Inuit communities.

"We have always worked hard to preserve the land on which we live and work, so it was only natural for us to join forces and work towards this certification. We are proud to be able to say that Avataa Rouillier Drilling is one of the first Indigenous companies to obtain the certification." — Charlie Watt, President of Avataa Rouillier Drilling

About the Groupe Rouillier

As a leader in the mining industry, the Groupe Rouillier has numerous subsidiaries in both diamond drilling and the manufacture of high-performance mining equipment. The Groupe Rouillier brings together Rouillier Drilling, which specializes in surface, underground, and heliportable diamond drilling; Youdin Rouillier Drilling, which works with the Cree Nation and specializes in mining exploration in Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Northern Québec; and Avataa Rouillier Drilling, a diamond drilling services company that works with the Inuit Nation in Nunavik. Finally, MBI Global MBI Global offers drilling solutions including a complete line of Neolithik consumables in addition to VersaDrill and Gtechdrill exploration drills.

