Visuals available here

LAVAL, QC, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Groupe Robert, one of the leading logistics players in North America, is proud to announce today that it has signed an agreement with MONTONI to lease its building in the Centre corporatif Laval. This approximately $70-million investment will enable Groupe Robert to create more than 40 new distribution centre operations jobs in the region, including rolling stock operators, order pickers and administrative staff, to meet daily management requirements. The building's strategic location between Boulevard Saint-Martin and Highway 13, on the North Shore, will optimize the group's current network around the Island of Montréal.

The choice of a building that is targeting both Canada Green Building Council Zero-Carbon Building (ZCB) and LEED v4 C&S Silver certifications is perfectly in keeping with Groupe Robert's sustainability strategy. Sustainable buildings are integral to the group's strategic vision of continuous environmental performance improvement for its supply and logistics chain.

MONTONI, which applies some of the industry's most stringent environmental protection and energy efficiency practices and techniques, will enable Groupe Robert to pursue the continuous improvement of its environmental performance. The partnership between these two Québec leaders, which share the same environmental responsibility values, came about naturally.

The Groupe Robert pledge: always serve customers better

These new premises are aligned with Groupe Robert's strategic commitment to expansion and continuously improved customer service. The group is sparing no effort to optimize its customers' logistics chain for greater efficiency and performance. The building's size, with a floor area of nearly 300,000 square feet, is a significant asset that delivers consolidation and optimization options for Groupe Robert customers.

Starting in July at the new location, those customers will benefit from the same services they currently enjoy, including storage and distribution. In a market that is increasingly mindful of environmentally responsible initiatives, Groupe Robert intends to continue its efforts to decarbonize its logistics chain.

Quotes

"Reducing our supply chain's carbon footprint is a priority at Groupe Robert. We plan to continue growing our business while ensuring that respect for the environment remains central to our processes. As a leader in our field, we have an obligation to adopt concrete actions. The choice of this environmentally responsible building is proof of our company's keen focus on sustainability and how we can be an example for our customers."

– Michel Robert, President, Groupe Robert

"This agreement demonstrates Québec companies' interest in green buildings. Sustainability is an essential factor in the growth of local businesses and we are proud to be taking this important step together with Groupe Robert. We will continue to market projects that embody best practices in construction. AMBITION by MONTONI, our ESG strategy, is the foundation of our approach to tackling the challenges of climate change, one building at a time."

– Dario Montoni, President, Groupe Montoni

About Groupe Robert

Since its founding in 1946, Groupe Robert has become a leading supply-chain player in North America. The company's 3,200 employees are the cornerstone of its success, which is based on robust know-how in logistics, distribution, warehousing and transport solutions. Groupe Robert manages more than 40 distribution centres, including more than 4 million square feet of warehouse space in Canada, along with a fleet of more than 1,000 tractors and 3,000 trailers. Construction of the company's first automated warehouse, with room for 60,000 palettes of fresh and frozen products, is slated for completion in the fall of 2023.

For more information, visit www.robert.ca.

About MONTONI

A leader in real estate development in Québec, MONTONI has a portfolio of close to 500 projects representing more than 20 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction, 30 head offices and another 22 million square feet under development. A proud holder of the title of one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for more than 20 years, Montoni Group has secured itself a prime position, holding large land portfolios across the Greater Montréal area. The company distinguishes itself by offering a full range of services covering development, construction—from excavation to interior design—and property management.

A LEED-accredited member of the Canada Green Building Council, MONTONI is committed to building a sustainable heritage based on leading-edge expertise. The Group has completed more than 4.2 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings. Among projects under way, it is also targeting LEED certification for close to 7 million square feet, and net-zero-carbon accreditation for nearly 2 million square feet. In addition, MONTONI has committed to making environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria a permanent strategic reflex.

The developer's most recent achievements include Écoparc, a major project in Saint-Bruno. This next-generation industrial campus is targeting two certifications: LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) v4 Gold Core & Shell and Zero-Carbon Building (ZCB) from the Canada Green Building Council. Valued at more than $450 million, it is strategically located near Highway 30 and Route 116, two key road links in the North American logistics chain.

For more information: www.groupemontoni.com

SOURCE MONTONI

For further information: Media inquiries: Alexandra Cordisco-Moreau, Advisor, Public Affairs and Communications, MONTONI, Cell: 450 978 7500, [email protected]; Isabelle Robert, Senior Director, Communications and Marketing, Groupe Robert, Phone: 514 521-1011, [email protected]