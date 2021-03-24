While French first language schools in minority communities (outside Québec) have faced teacher shortages for many years, the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified this critical issue. CTF/FCE "is deeply concerned by the alarming number of positions that are already vacant at a time when many teachers are eligible for retirement." The innovative national "Enseigner, ça me parle" campaign, launched in Fall 2020, aims to improve how people perceive the teaching profession and encourage young French speaking students to see the significant value of becoming a teacher.

"We are pleased to partner with the CTF/FCE to highlight the teaching profession and encourage young French students to pursue it in nine provinces and three territories outside Québec. One of the challenges for this campaign is reaching audiences in these minority settings. Through our network of interconnected channels, TFO is well positioned to connect with the campaign's main target audience of young people ages 15 to 24. These youth are the future of the Francophone education system and will be key to enabling the system to continue teaching in the French language, promoting French Canadian culture and helping students develop their French-Canadian identity." - Carole Nkoa, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Groupe Média TFO

The CTF/FCE is also reaching out to parents and teachers, hoping to inspire pride among teachers in the essential role they play and encourage adults to continue the important work of connecting young people with French Canadian culture and language.

"Supporting this campaign is natural for TFO because it aligns perfectly with our mission to be a key educational and cultural partner in developing employability skills in French through stimulating experiences and award-winning content. We do this in several exciting niches: apps, online learning with our IDÉLLO platform, in-house production and broadcasting on shows for toddlers, teens and adults. All of our content is designed specifically for French-speaking audiences in minority settings. We want to be an integral French-speaking partner in driving the transformation of education, thus giving Canada a competitive edge in the fourth industrial revolution. Expanding the pool of qualified French-speaking teachers is critical to this vision." - Éric Minoli, Director of Operations, Groupe Média TFO

TFO, a multiple resource provider

TFO has developed multiple resources to support the "Enseigner, ça me parle" initiative. Educational documents are being developed for IDÉLLO, TFO's custom-built platform for the French-speaking educational community. These documents will be paired with video clips from Improtéine, the campaign's ambassadors, produced by CTF/FCE.

Improtéine, a talented and well-known comedy collective, is dedicated to serving French Canadian communities from coast to coast to coast. Based in Ottawa, they have taken their interactive show featuring 100% improvised comedy and musical sketches all over Canada. They are sharing the "Enseigner, ça me parle" messages and serving as ambassadors for the teaching profession through videos and through their social media platforms.

Other resources will include multimedia materials for TFO's TV channel, IDÉLLO platform and social media channels. Testimonial video clips featuring teachers talking about their experience working in minority French Canadian settings will be shared so young people can hear how fullfilling it is to work in the teaching field.

TFO will adopt a targeted media strategy to encourage young French Canadians to strongly consider teaching as a future career and invite them to engage with the opportunities CTF/FCE is promoting. TFO's goal is to give CTF/FCE a venue to share promotional messages through TFO's many platforms.

About Groupe Média TFO

Groupe Média TFO is a Franco-Ontarian public media company offering an interconnected discovery experience across its innovative educational, cultural and current content in French. By its educational mandate, on television, on digital platforms and through its initiatives and applications, Groupe Média TFO puts knowledge within arm's reach. At the forefront of digital learning, the company reflects the vitality and diversity of the community it serves and prepares the next generation for the world of tomorrow.

About the Canadian Teachers' Federation

Founded in 1920, the Canadian Teachers' Federation is the national voice for the teaching profession. As the national alliance of provincial and territorial teacher organizations, the CTF/FCE represents over 300,000 elementary and high school teachers across Canada.

SOURCE Groupe Média TFO

For further information: Mélanie Grenier, Corporate Communications Lead, T : 416 968-8321, C : 416 527-2212, [email protected]; Carole Nkoa, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, T: 416 968-8313, C: 416 606-5113, [email protected]