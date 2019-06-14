Groupe Média TFO nominated at the 2019 Gémeaux Awards for its entirely Franco-Ontarian end-of-year review, FLIPPONS 2018

For over 30 years, the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television has rewarded outstanding professionals in the television and digital media industry by awarding trophies in hundreds of categories. For yet another year, Groupe Média TFO is proud to receive various awards during the Gémeaux Awards for its in-house productions and co-productions:

Best Host: Youth TV | Pascal Boyer - FLIPPONS 2018 | Groupe Média TFO

- FLIPPONS 2018 | Groupe Média TFO Best Female Lead: Youth TV | Florence Longpré - LES SAPIENS "Episode 13" | Pixcom Productions - A co-production between TFO and Radio-Canada

Best Youth Fiction Series or Show: 12 years and under | Jacquelin Bouchard , Sylvie Desrochers , Charles Lafortune , Nicola Merola , Marie-Ève Pelletier - LES SAPIENS | Pixcom Productions - A co-production between TFO and Radio-Canada

These nominations highlight the exceptional quality of TFO's productions and underscore the creative innovation of our homegrown talents.

"What a prestigious nomination for Pascal! We are very proud to see the remarkable work of our teams be recognized at the Gémeaux Awards. As a public media company, Groupe Média TFO is mandated to develop a diverse selection of educational and cultural content in French on TV and in digital formats, to support new generations in developing their identity. That is why we seize every opportunity to showcase Canadian leadership and excellence in terms of talent and production."

- Nadine Dupont, Chief Content Officer

FLIPPONS 2018 was a hallmark for Franco-Canadian productions: the FLIP production was the first Franco-Ontarian comedy review of the year for TFO. The 52-minute TV special aired on December 31 and was entirely recorded in Ontario, with artists and artisans of the Franco-Ontarian community.

Through its unprecedented daring, TFO's youth show has been, since its outset, an endless source of digital and televised educational content for preteens. FLIP not only discusses issues relevant for kids (identity construction, sexual health, school drop-outs, bullying, critical thinking, entrepreneurship, digital literacy, global citizenship, mental health...), but also the diversity of the Ontarian Francophonie.

"FLIP aims to give a voice to young Francophones in minority communities by providing unparalleled freedom of expression. The biting humour of our content, in which nothing is taboo, and the bond we form with our audience both contribute to the growth of Ontario's preteens. We know that brand of comedy appeals to kids, but we're touched to see that our peers at the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television have also recognized the work we do for our audience and for Franco-Canadian productions. I am extremely proud to see Pascal's talent be recognized by the greats of the industry. Our youth productions are very lucky to benefit from such a skilled succession of professionals."

- Fabienne L'Abbé, Producer - Youth Content

Be sure to watch FLIPPONS 2019 on December 31

FLIP has more in store for 2019! The team of Groupe Média TFO's youth franchise, alongside various collaborators, will create a year-in-review that will combine the politically incorrect with offbeat humour.

The winners of the 34th Gémeaux Awards will be unveiled during a Gala hosted by Véronique Cloutier on September 15, at the St-Denis Theatre.

About Groupe Média TFO

Groupe Média TFO is an essential destination for audiences seeking innovative educational and cultural content in French, at the vanguard of digital learning. TFO serves two million students and 30,000 teachers in Ontario and in Canada, and hosts the number 1 French-language YouTube channel in Canada. Groupe Média TFO has earned two YouTube Silver Play Buttons and over 800 million views for its network of channels. Its content has earned various awards, from Austin to Amsterdam: Kidscreen Awards, Gémeaux Awards, Cassies, IBC Awards, SXSW Film Design Awards, and many more.

