MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Groupe HD is embarking on a new strategic phrase and has announced the creation of a new advisory committee as part of its senior executive team. The committee's mission is to explore business opportunities, guide strategic thinking, and foster the growth of Groupe HD's business.

The committee members are all seasoned professionals with a wide-ranging and complementary knowledge base who will contribute to informed decision-making. Groupe HD is pleased and proud to welcome Anthony Arquin, Partner, Davis Ward Phillips & Vineberg; Jean-Charles Angers, Corporate Director and Strategic Planning for Public and Private Real Estate Entities; Élise Beauchesne, Founder, President and CEO, SolutionCondo; and Jean Laramée, Corporate Director.

Collaboration between the advisory committee and the senior executive team will be a major factor in Groupe HD's development and growth. "Gaining fresh insights, sharing experiences and valuing innovation in our business are the reasons why we created this new committee. Together, we intend to forge an even more exciting future for our company, while striving to meet the needs of our customers and partners with dedication." – Thomas Dufour, Co-President, Groupe HD.

This approach is founded on innovation, performance, and commitment, and aims to spark transformation in the real estate industry through innovative, sustainable projects in Quebec.

About Groupe HD

Groupe HD is a Quebec based company specializing in real estate investment, development, construction, and management. Its ambition is to redefine tomorrow's housing by designing and building large scale real estate projects that meet the needs communities and municipalities.

To date, the company is involved in a dozen projects totalling over 3,000 residential units, divided between condominiums and multi-tenant buildings. Groupe HD is constantly rethinking and adapting its methods to create integrated living spaces for today's and tomorrow's generations.

